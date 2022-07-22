The majestic mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 80 million It is one of the most luxurious properties in Beverly Park that the actor acquired in 2009 The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million Seeing how impressive Mark Wahlberg’s mansion is, many will wonder why he has decided to put it up for sale, and only he knows. It is a property that he acquired in 2009 for approximately 7 million euros and for which he is now looking for a buyer for 80, a sale that, if executed, would be a great deal. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million The property is located in Beverly Park, one of the favorite residential areas of celebrities in Los Angeles where stars like Adele, Justin Bieber, Denzel Washington or Eddie Murphy live. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million The house was built by Richard Landry, one of the most famous architects in Hollywood, and for its construction he was inspired by medieval European castles, where he added a more pompous characteristic finish typical of this type of American house. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million It is located on a 2.5-hectare plot and surrounded by vegetation that gives its inhabitants a lot of privacy. There is also an advanced security system. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million In addition to the main house, the property houses another guest house, a poolside cabana, and an observatory next to the tennis court and golf course. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million Inside, the decoration is based on white wooden furniture with oak floors and limestone details that give it a very cozy air. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million The main rooms such as the living rooms, kitchen and dining room communicate with the gardens through glass doors that also make them look more spacious and bright. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million As expected, it has all the details so that it can be enjoyed to the fullest, such as this brick cellar with a tasting room. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million It also has several bars spread over the different floors and gardens. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million It also includes a majestic library with a more classic style, clad in wood, with a large office. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million Next to the library there is a movie theater with capacity for fifteen people that has nothing to envy to commercial theaters. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million The actor does not skip his fitness routine and for this reason he has a large gym with state-of-the-art equipment, very large, where there is also space for him to carry out his different functional training sessions. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million Its 2,800 square meters house twelve bedrooms and twenty bathrooms, whose dimensions mean that they have nothing to envy of the best hotels. Vaulted ceilings, four-poster beds and large terraces are not lacking. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million The main suite has a large dressing room with several central islands located in the middle, while the walls are lined with shelves that reveal the furniture. – ©MLS The mansion that Mark Wahlberg sells for 40 million The bathroom in the master bedroom, in addition to a Jacuzzi and sauna, even houses a fireplace. There is no doubt that the actor’s house exudes luxury in each of its rooms. – ©MLS Source link