The Lotharios assure that in WWE they did not know that they were family

The Lotharios, Humberto and Ángel, have worked within the tag team division since WWE decided to pair them up late last year. However, it seems that the two cousins it cost them for the company to put them together as a teamand in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp, the couple revealed that WWE didn’t know they were familydespite the fact that they did the tests and entered the company together.

How the idea of ​​Los Lotharios came about



Angel: “We introduced it before, a year or so ago. We tried to make this tag team, and they answered us: ‘We see Humberto as a babyface and you as a heel, so there’s no way we’re gonna put you together‘”.

“We followed our paths and at one point, they told us: ‘Hey, we want to give you an opportunity, as a couple. You are going to be in the Main Event, we want to see you together’. And we were like: ‘Okay, great’. After that, they told us: ‘You look great. Here we have gold.’

Your partner is very natural



Umberto: “It feels good because it’s more natural. Like you said, we’ve known each other since we were kids. We’re cousins. The things we used to do as kids, now we’re doing them professionally. It’s amazing. It comes naturally. I know he has my back and I have his. We complement each other.”

WWE didn’t know they were cousins



Angel: “They were supposed to know. When they hired us, we did the tryout together. We did it all together. We moved to Orlando almost together. I thought you knew we’re cousins. But after that, they told us: ‘Oh, are you cousins?’ Yes, we are, it all feels very natural.”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.