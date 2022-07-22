The long open fringe is the summer variant of the curtain one

Chin Bangs is the new long open fringe for the lovers of the curtain one

There are those who love or hate the fringe. And who hates it only in the summer. For those who approve of it all four seasons, here’s a little update on the cut to give in. Similar to the curtain bangs, the long open bangs are also called chin bangs because it reaches up to the chin, allowing easy maintenance even between a dip in the sea and another in the pool. It is somewhat reminiscent of the front part of the butterfly cut, although it is not necessary, as for the butterfly cut, to have more than one “step” to obtain the three-dimensional effect. This is quite the reinterpretation of the iconic Pamela Anderson haircut, back in the days of Baywatch, or to Brigitte Bardot in her period tropezienne.

Brigitte Bardot’s chin bangs.Herbert Dorfman / Getty Images

What is chin bangs

Where could this trend come from, if not from TikTok? It was born from the desire of all that slice of people who do not want to give up the fringe in the summer but who, with this scorching heat, do not even like the fringe effect stuck to the forehead due to sweat. The only trick to have a jaunty and anti-hot fringe is precisely the chin bangs, a side parade fringe that has overshadowed the curtain, shorter and much more complex to keep in pose for the hot season (but not fear, it will come back in autumn).

How is the long open bangs made?

A fringe that, if put in a wavy style, follows the trend of longer waves, creating a three-dimensional effect but remaining uniform to the cut. The fact that it is, in fact, a long fringe up to the chin, allows you to style it at will, even upwards as the Olsen twins wore it in the nineties. Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller, Chrissy Teigen and Camila Cabello go crazy for this look. And it is not surprising that they like it so much: among haircuts with bangs, this one frames the face so well, giving personality and balance, regardless of the length or texture of the hair, smooth, wavy or curly.