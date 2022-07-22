The Italian Job (2003) review: A first-rate pastime pitting Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron against Edward Norton

A few years ago, Hollywood showed a special interest in new film versions of mythical heist movies. That gave us several joys with ‘The secret of Thomas Crown’, ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ or ‘The Italian Job’a very entertaining action thriller that Antena 3 is recovering tonight starting at 10:10 p.m.

I remember seeing this film in theaters at the time, directed by F. Gary Graywho just four years had faced Samuel L. Jackson with Kevin Spacey in ‘Deal maker’, a highly recommended tape. For ‘The Italian Job’ he opted for a more spectacular approach in what was Paramount’s big bet for the summer of 2003.

pure enjoyment

There were not a few who condemned it when comparing it with the original film starring Michael Cain, but personally I have always enjoyed more with this remake that is much more than a stylish ode to the Minis. For now, it has an enviable cast, although it is true that Edward Nortonwho participated in it under a contract he had with Paramount, does not offer his best version.

However, Norton remains a class rival for the gang led by Mark Wahlberg which he ends up joining Charlize Theron. The narrative engine is still one of those revenges that we have already seen on many occasions, but those responsible are very clear that above all else the viewer must be entertained, either through impressive chase scenes, with that measure presence of humor through its secondary characters -very effective appearances of Seth Green, Mos Def and Jason Statham– or by the agility to plan and execute the plan.

Yes, ‘The Italian Job’ is the most predictable, but it never tries to be anything else and also offers a clean version of the action scenes, fleeing from the worst vices inherited from the world of video clips that were beginning to be so popular. be around that time. In fact, there is a certain elegance in the staging work, without ever reaching the levels exhibited by Steven Soderbergh in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ just two years earlier, but enough to prevent that from being just another action movie.

In other words, ‘The Italian Job’ is pure commercial cinema, one of those proposals that understand very well the need to make the viewer have a good time, but also to take care of the rest with a certain care. It is true that the script is nothing to write home about and that leads to the fact that its characters in isolation are not really anything to write home about, but they are well presented, defended with solvency by their cast and managing to transmit the necessary chemistry for one to get involved. more in action.

To this we must add that it has a perfect rhythm to hook the viewer without falling into the gratuitous use of fireworks. I also do not forget how well the soundtrack of John Powell to enhance that more agile and spectacular side. Come on, in no case is it going to change your life, but it is likely that it will make you enjoy during its tight footage, even if you have already seen it several times, as is my case.





‘The Italian Job’ did not sweep the box office but it did make a profit, since it entered 176 million dollars against a budget of 60. In fact, it did not take long to start talking about a possible sequel, even announcing its premiere for the end of 2005, but the thing never came to fruition. Since then it has been mentioned again on occasion, but always pointing out that it will most likely never be done.