The Interview That Predicted Don’t Look Up

Before 2021 came to an end and we welcomed 2022, Netflix sneaked into its platform one of the most commented films of the year: don’t look up. Starring a varied cast in which figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and even Timothée Chalamettold the story of a meteorite destined for an impact on Earth that was detected by two scientists whom the Government of the day chose not to pay attention to.

The environmentalist message ran through the entire film directed by Adam McKay, which divided waters in the criticism around how said moral was presented. For some it was too obvious and underlined, while for others it was well presented and sorely needed. In Rotten Tomatoes, don’t look up It had an approval of 55%, which gave more reason to those who made up the first group, although those of the second could justify their vision with the heated debate that aroused in networks.

And since we are talking about how hot, what happened this week on a British television channel cannot go unnoticed. The user of Twitter @benphillips76 shared a post on their networks that received more than 200 thousand retweets and 800 thousand likes where a montage was shown that showed the British news program with the fictional one that the characters of Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry in don’t look up.

“A clip of don’t look up and then a real TV interview that just happened.”, the user wrote. The montage showed the sequence in which the character from Jennifer Lawrence I lost my composure because of the way the journalists treated the news of the end of the world, “Sorry, are we not being clear? What we are trying to tell you is that the entire planet is about to be destroyed.”to which they replied: “Well, you know. It’s something we do around here. We treat bad news lightly.”.

In the real program, the speaker was a meteorologist who warned how climate change was going to translate into a terrible heat wave, while the reporter only talked about how meteorologists no longer speak well of the weather and are dedicated to being almost fatalistic. “What happened to the meteorologists? We want people to be happy with the weather.”the reporter pointed out in an unusual way, before the awareness-raising message that the man on the other side of the painting was trying to give.

+The next project of Adam McKay and Jennifer Lawrence

On the director’s horizon Adam McKay there is a new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence. Is about bad-blooda project that is in pre-production stages and that is based on real events that, curiously, were the material of a successful miniseries of Hulu: The Dropout (available in Star+ and starring amanda seyfreid). The story focuses on the businesswoman elizabeth holmeswho founded the company Theranos to work in the world of health technologies. However, it all came crashing down when the FBI discovered that she was actually a con artist. The film still does not have a release date and will be based on the book published by the journalist John Carreyro.