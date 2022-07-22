The hypocrisies in the Tri are over, Guardado reveals why they vetoed CH14

Andrés Guardado revealed why they vetoed Chicharito

July 21, 2022 10:15 p.m.

After it became known that Gerardo Martino held another meeting with Javier Chicharito Hernández, in which the decision was made that the Mexican team would not return, what was stated by Andrés Guardado in an interview with ESPN is confirmed.

The Mexican midfielder acknowledged that you knew Chicharito Hernández was banned from the Mexican National Team due to bad behavior against the president of Femexfut, Yon de Luisa, which is why El Tri would not return.

According to the captain of the Mexican National Team, Andrés Guardado, Chicharito angrily claimed the prizes that corresponded to him for image rights in the Mexican national team, something that the board did not forgive and finally decided to remove him from the Tri.

Goodbye Chicharito del Tri

Although Gerardo Martino hinted that Chicharito could return to the Mexican team, but in the end, Yon de Luisa did not lift the veto and would not be part of the entourage heading to Qatar 2022.

