“The House of the Spirits”, by Isabel Allende, will have a film in Spanish

A new version of “The House of Spirits”as well as adaptations for the screen of her works “Daughter of Fortune” and “The City of Beasts”, have excited their author, the writer Isabel Allende.

The Chilean creative points out that in the case of “The House of the Spirits”, a novel published in 1982, it will be a miniseries of eight to ten episodes.

The play deals with the story of four generations of a family of landowners from the beginning of the 20th century to the 1970s.

In 1993 it was made into a film starring Meryl Streep and Jeremy Irons, with the performance of Antonio Banderas and María Conchita Alonso.

“In the pipeline, as they say, there are some projects,” Allende said at a press meeting.

“When The House of the Spirits was made, the movie, you couldn’t make a commercial movie that wasn’t in English and that wasn’t with Hollywood actors, that people knew. Today, luckily, that has changed completely and You can make a miniseries filmed in Latin America, in Spanish, with Latin actors, and I think that it will be a very different product from the movie. The movie wasn’t bad at all, it was very good. But this is going to be different. and possibly very attractive”, considered.

He announced that “Daughter of Fortune” and one of his children’s books, “The City of Beasts”, are also pending.

“And I think there are other things, but since no option or anything has been signed, they are all projects from here until they come to fruition. It could take years,” he said.

Upon express question, Allende assured that he never feels fear when he accepts that some of his works be adapted to another medium.

Once the book is published, he considered, it belongs to the people and other creators can transform it into whatever they want.

“And I don’t lose anything, because let’s say they make a lousy movie (well) they’re going to say well, the book was better. If they make a very good movie they’ll say, ‘Let’s read the book,'” he said.

“As I’ve said at one point and I’ve said many times, I’m not trying to intervene. I get asked many times to be what they call an executive producer and I don’t know what the hell that is, but apparently it means that you have some say in what the producers of the movie or the miniseries want to do. And that seems disrespectful to me. They first decide what they are going to do according to what they know, who know much more than I do in that field. And then We talk to see if there is something that I can contribute, but not to intervene and to direct them in any way, because they know what they do better than me,” he explained.

The author is currently promoting her biographical series “Isabel: The Intimate Story of Isabel Allende,” which will air on the Lifetime pay channel from July 29 to 31.

Daniela Ramírez, who plays her, won the Platinum Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Series last May, which recognizes the best of Ibero-America.

“My life is exposed in several memoirs that I have written and this miniseries is based on Paula, a memoir that I wrote after my daughter died,” he said.

