“The gray man”: Ryan Gosling and his first action tape, before becoming Ken

“The gray man” has reached a record even before its premiere, this July 22 in Netflix: It is the most expensive film on the platform so far with a budget of more than 200 million dollars. The film proposes a spy thriller in the same style as James Bond and has Ryan Gosling as the protagonist, who gives life to Court Gentry, known as Sierra Six.

RPP News talked with Goslingwho already sports Ken’s signature blonde hair (his next character on the big screen with the upcoming movie “Barbie“), about his first experience in an action film.

“I’ve wanted to do action movies since I was a kid, it’s hard to find the right one. When I read this (The gray man) I told myself that this was the character I could play. I found him different in his own way: he’s a spy who doesn’t want to be a spy, he’s forced to do that job or go to jail and he doesn’t expect to live long, he’s trying to live his life a bit before he dies, his story is riddled of these little things… At the end of it all, he’s trying to live a little and he has a weird sense of humor about it. He is a really interesting character and I am excited that this is the one that I get to play,” he commented.

SAW SIX BEFORE KEN

Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of “the gray man”, lead a cast that includes Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, with whom they already worked on the Avengers tapes. The Russo brothers said that the dance classes they Gosling has taken for years helped him flow in the choreographed action scenes.

“I read that the Russos said something about that, that my background (as a dancer) was helpful, maybe they are right. It’s all choreography at the end of the day, maybe that’s helpful. Also, I had an advisor, Chili Palmer, who was a former member of the Delta Force. He was with me every day, in every scene, advising me on everything about how to stand, what to say or not… it was his idea that I eat Skittles and that is part of just a little bit of the great detail that he did to make the action specific, everything that came from him”, he explained.

The action scenes were a new point for the career of Ryan Goslingwho has stood out in films in which he has been able to show his talent for dancing, a skill he learned as a child.

“This is all new to me, what I liked was that everything was a challenge, I had never done a movie on this scale, with basically just action. The Russos were great to work with because they’ve been making movies like this for the last decade, so I’ve had amazing partners because they know how to tame something like that,” she added.

MORE TAPES OF “THE GRAY MAN”?

The movie “the gray man” is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, published in 2009, and tells the story of the contract killer and former member of the CIA Court Gentry.

The literary saga is made up of 11 books, so the possibility of continuing with the tapes is a latent possibility.

“I am interested (in continuing to play Sierra Six). I wanted out of this and I wanted something like this. I wanted to have that normal life that he is managing. I really liked playing this character. I thought it was like a lot of the characters that I grew up watching as a kid, so for me this was something that I always wanted to do, I really liked it, so I hope I get the chance to do more.”

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 4×06 BETTY LA FEA leaves Netflix at its best in streaming

“Ugly Betty” is one of those endearing soap operas that made common situations a television phenomenon. In this episode we discuss what we like the most (or not) about the telenovela created by Fernando Gaitán, the villains, characters and we even end up reflecting on our own lives (as always, you already know us). You listen no more.