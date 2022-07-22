The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a game of cat and mouse | DailyShow

@AnaliaCab

The “pochoclero cinema” has its well-deserved place in our hearts, although sometimes it seems that big budgets (in this case, around 200 million dollars) and recognized names do not always guarantee a great result.

And it’s not that “The Gray Man” doesn’t entertain; on the contrary. But without a doubt, this film directed by anthony Y Joe Russo (“Avengers”) could have been more. In addition to the cachets of its stars –Ryan Gosling and Captain America Chris Evans– It is evident that the money invested translated into very good action scenes.

Although its arrival in some theaters was planned, the winter holidays took over theaters with other products and fiction based on a novel from the saga written by Mark Greeney It premieres directly on the platform.

Chris Evans changed his look for his role as the villain.



The Gray Man; a bit of Bond, a bit of Bourne

The protagonist is Court Gentry (Gosling), who is serving time in prison for a crime that we might consider “justified.” Thanks to the intervention of the CIA recruiter Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), who knows his superlative abilities, gets out of jail early but, years later, with the change of authorities in the agency and the arrival of rather shady bosses, he ends up being wanted all over the world to be eliminated.

In addition to being tracked by international spies who aspire to collect a large reward (hello John Wick), Sierra Six -as his code name- will be poached by his ex-partner Lloyd Hanson (Evans), obsessed with catching him and very lacking in morals and scruples. But our hero has the help of the agent Danny Miranda (Anne of Arms), who chooses to believe his story.

Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas, the two faces of the CIA.



Despite living a crazy marathon through exotic cities around the world -Bangkok, Monte Carlo, London, Prague, Hong Kong among others- Sierra has time for some humor -jokes about 007- while discovering a network of corruption in the CIA, led by his new boss (Rege-Jean Pagefamous for “Bridgerton”) who seeks to eliminate the agents of his generation (Hello, jason bourne)

Six must also protect a teenage girl in danger who will be used to blackmail him. Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura Y Alfred Woodard complete the attractive cast of a movie that entertains without surprising us too much.

AC