The Gathering slides to glory, Secret Lair x Fortnite is now available for pre-order

We tell you the details about what the first installment of Secret Lair x Fortnite includes

Wizards of the Coast has opened pre-orders for two Secret Lair installments, both featuring cards from Magic: The Gathering with the unique look and feel of Fortnite multiplayer. These letters can only be booked from July 21 until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

In the first installment, fans of Magic: The Gathering they will be able to add spells like Supply LLama and Shrinking Storm to their collections. Secret Lair x Fortnite is available for pre-order in traditional (€44.99) and plain (€34.99) formats and includes:

1x Wrath of God as “Shrinking Storm”

1x Dance of Many as “Dance Battle”

1x Etherium Sculptor as “Supply Llama”

1x Grim Tutor as “Crack the Vault”

1x Triumph of the Hordes as “Battle Royale”

1x Smuggler’s Copter as “Battle Bus” 1x Planar Bridge as “The Cube”





In the second installment, Secret Lair x Fortnite: Landmarks and Locations, players can discover every corner of the map with one of each Magic: The Gathering basic land showcasing some of the famous Fortnite locations like Plains, Swamps, Mountains, Forests, and of course Islands. Secret Lair x Fortnite is available for pre-order in traditional foil (€44.99) and non-foil (€34.99).

Fans can pre-order these Secret Lair x Fortnite deliveries on the Official Website between 18:00 a.m. on July 21 and 6:00 p.m. on July 25.