The Gathering slides to glory, Secret Lair x Fortnite is now available for pre-order
We tell you the details about what the first installment of Secret Lair x Fortnite includes
Wizards of the Coast has opened pre-orders for two Secret Lair installments, both featuring cards from Magic: The Gathering with the unique look and feel of Fortnite multiplayer. These letters can only be booked from July 21 until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
In the first installment, fans of Magic: The Gathering they will be able to add spells like Supply LLama and Shrinking Storm to their collections. Secret Lair x Fortnite is available for pre-order in traditional (€44.99) and plain (€34.99) formats and includes:
- 1x Wrath of God as “Shrinking Storm”
- 1x Dance of Many as “Dance Battle”
- 1x Etherium Sculptor as “Supply Llama”
- 1x Grim Tutor as “Crack the Vault”
- 1x Triumph of the Hordes as “Battle Royale”
- 1x Smuggler’s Copter as “Battle Bus” 1x Planar Bridge as “The Cube”
In the second installment, Secret Lair x Fortnite: Landmarks and Locations, players can discover every corner of the map with one of each Magic: The Gathering basic land showcasing some of the famous Fortnite locations like Plains, Swamps, Mountains, Forests, and of course Islands. Secret Lair x Fortnite is available for pre-order in traditional foil (€44.99) and non-foil (€34.99).
Fans can pre-order these Secret Lair x Fortnite deliveries on the Official Website between 18:00 a.m. on July 21 and 6:00 p.m. on July 25.