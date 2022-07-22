the first trailer of the Marvel TV series is adorable and hilarious [VIDEO]

I Am Groot is the new animated television series of Marvel Studios which obviously is totally dedicated to the well-known character of Guardians of the Galaxy who has the voice of Vin Diesel. The nice tree, in this new project de The House of Ideas, is the protagonist of a series of small shorts in which he will have to face ever-changing adventures at the edge of the universe, interacting with figures we already know (and who knows, maybe even some unedited ones). The show, which will be characterized in a particular way by a very particular animation because it is photorealistic, sees the direction Kirsten Leporean acclaimed filmmaker who has a respectable track record in this world.

The Magic Sapling Adventure is next to Disney +, later Ms. Marvelwhile at the cinema the Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth adventure of the God of Thunder. THE Am Groot is written and conceived by Ryan Little with the production of Marvel Studios and the executive production of Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria AlonsoKirsten Lepore and James Gunn, which this time will not intervene directly on the character. It will be interesting to see how this unusual product fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what will be the elements that connect it to the other titles dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy.

I am Groot will arrive on the screens of Marvel fans on August 10, 2022: the date is really close! Who else will appear on the show among the beloved characters of the general public? Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel heroes are awaited by viewers, but could someone else appear in the series dedicated to the adventure of Baby Groot? Meanwhile, here’s the first thrilling trailer!