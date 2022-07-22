The end of an era: Vince McMahon retired from WWE

WWE will leave behind the key stage that made it a world-class show. The founder of the company, Vince McMahonofficially announced that has decided to retire from his role as president and CEO of WWE. A decision that takes shape after its recent controversies.

“As I approach the age of 77, I feel it is time to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” he wrote in a farewell statement.

“Over the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, excite you, surprise you and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for contributing powerfully to our success and I would also like to thank all of our past and present superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand”, stressed the tycoon who was also in charge of approving all the stories of the wrestling company programs.

“Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for letting us into their homes every week and being their choice of entertainment. I have the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans around the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of sports entertainment,” he stated.

Vince McMahon assured that the “global audience” can be calm about the future of the company. “I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees and executives, in particular, both President and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan.“, revealed.

The millionaire ended his farewell by expressing that, as the majority shareholder, he will continue to support WWE. “My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders and Board of Directors for their guidance and support over the years. After. Now. Always. Together”, he finished his statement.

Since he took control of the company after acquiring it from his father, Vince promoted it from the beginning of the eighties, eliminating the competition to transform his regional wrestling company into a national one in the United States.

Through the establishment of the event called Wrestlemania, McMahon managed to cross the barriers of pop culture at the hands of figures such as Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, The Undertaker, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

After a stage of low performance in the mid-nineties, WWE – called WWF at the time – was revitalized by wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock through more ingrained stories that even led to the The owner of the company himself participated in the stories in the role of the evil “Mr. McMahon”.

The foregoing led him to eradicate his main competition – the WCW company – at the beginning of this century, which allowed him to pay off his profits in the millions during the last decades.

Finally, it is necessary to emphasize that in recent weeks McMahon had been immersed in a scandal over the payments of confidentiality agreements related to his extramarital relationships that would have included former wrestlers and other former WWE employees.