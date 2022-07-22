the characteristics of the POCO M5 are filtered

The new POCO M5s are already filtered in China, with restrained features and prices around 200 euros to break the basic range starting next August.

The Chinese giant Xiaomi, or rather its sub-brand LITTLE BITthey are about to teach us who will be the new best seller born in Haidian factorieswhich will take over from the successful POCO M4 Pro 5G when a year or so has passed since its landing on the market.

For now it’s just a leak but what we have confirms its existenceand the Xiaomiui colleagues taught us, reporting that in databases and leaks several a couple of models of the new POCO M5 family have already appearedstarting with the M5s that pretends to be something like a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S.

The last to make an appearance is the original POCO M5 modelwhich would start from a base similar to that of the POCO M4 5G to advance on it and that we have already seen leaked in several documents with model numbers 22071219CG and 22071219CI and short name L19C, referring to the versions with and without NFC chip.

Both versions would have code names ‘rock’ Y ‘stone’ respectivelyalready appearing in the IMEI database identified as “LITTLE M5” to confirm your trade name:

They tell us from Asia that the POCO M5 should be presented next August to go on sale almost immediately, at least in India and global marketswhich are the regions to which this model is intended.

Regarding specifications and possibilities, we talk about 4G connectivity exclusively without confirming the availability of models with 5G as it finally happened with the POCO M4 family, integrating MediaTek chipsets to keep prices down as low as possible.

Some sources actually mention low-end Helio-series chips, though nothing is confirmed, and we hope that in the end the level will be raised significantly with a Dimensity new generation.

It is not known diagonal or technology of a screen that is rumored yes will reach up to 90 hertz refreshwhile the cameras would be several to provide versatility to the set, although with very basic results, starting from a large 64-megapixel lens alongside a wide-angle and a macro sensor which is usually testimonial.

We will finally see what POCO and Xiaomi surprise us with, with a device that points to best sellers leaving their prices below even 200 euros to reach almost all pockets, as long as their potential buyers are not excessively demanding.

