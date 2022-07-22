The 30th Billie Eilish Lyrics

Billie Eilish released two new acoustic songs, titled TV And The 30th and included in an EP called Guitar Songs which comes after exactly one year from the album Happier than ever.

On Instagram, the singer announced:

A little surprise for you… TWO NEW PIECES !!! TV and The 30th !!! These songs mean so much to me. I am so glad they are yours. Guitar Songs IS AVAILABLE NOW !!!. My brother Finneas and I wanted to release these songs as soon as possible. So here they are at your disposal, finally! Singing TV for the first time on tour was an incredible experience for us. We recorded the audio of the first night we sang it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get goosebumps every time I hear the song. I hope you will love these songs and thank you for allowing us to share our music with you.

Listen to Billie’s new song here:

The 30th Billie Eilish

Sometimes you look the same

Just like you did before the accident

When you’re staring into space

It’s hard to believe you don’t remember it

Woke up in the ambulance

You pieced it all together on the drive

I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then you looked so pretty

In a hospital bed

I remember you said you were scared

And so was I

In a standstill on the 5

Thought it was unusual, the early traffic

Usually I don’t panic

I just wanted to be on time

When I saw the ambulances on the shoulder

I didn’t even think of pulling over

I pieced it all together late that night

And I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then you looked so pretty

In a hospital bed

I remember you said you were scared

And so was I

What if it happened to you on a different day?

On a bridge where there wasn’t a rail in the way?

Or a neighborhood street where the little kids play?

Or the Angeles Crest in the snow or the rain?

What if you weren’t alone? There were kids in the car

What if you were remote? No one knows where you are

If you changed anything, would you not have survived?

You’re alive, you’re alive, you’re alive

And I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then you looked so pretty

In your hospital bed

I remember you said you were scared

And so am I

Translation The 30th Billie Eilish

Sometimes you look the same

Just like you were before the accident

When you look into the void

It’s hard to believe you don’t remember it

I woke up in the ambulance

You’ve put it all together in the drive

I know you don’t remember calling me

But I already told you you were so cute

In a hospital bed

I remember you said you were afraid

And so do I.

Stop on 5

I thought it was unusual, the initial traffic

I don’t usually panic

I just wanted to be on time

When I saw the ambulances behind me

I haven’t even thought about pulling over

I put it all together late at night

And I know you don’t remember calling me

But I already told you you were so cute

In a hospital bed

I remember you said you were afraid

And so do I.

What if it happened to you on another day?

On a bridge where there was no railing?

Or a neighborhood street where children play?

Or the Angeles Crest in the snow or the rain?

What if you weren’t alone? If there were children in the car

What if I was at a distance? Nobody would know where you are

If you changed something, wouldn’t you have survived?

You are alive, you are alive, you are alive

And I know you don’t remember calling me

But I already told you you were so cute

In your hospital bed

I remember you said you were scared

And so am I.

You may also be interested in:

Happier than ever lyrics and translations

The lyrics and the translation of the TV song