The 10 best films by Robin Williams according to IMDb

This Thursday, July 21, Robin Williams, one of the most beloved and applauded actors in Hollywood, who died in August 2014, would have turned 70.

The American interpreter left a series of unforgettable films, such as Mrs. Doubtfire, Patch Adams, Jumanji, Good Morning Vietnam and Dead Poets Society, among several others.

The comedian also received four Oscar nominations during his career, winning the award for best supporting actor for the film In search of destiny.

Within the framework of this date, we leave you the 10 best Robin Williams movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Robin Williams Movies According To IMDb

10.- Insomnia (7.2)

Two Los Angeles homicide detectives are sent to a northern town where the sun never sets to investigate the methodical murder of a local teenage girl. With Al Pacino, Robin Williams and Hillary Swank.

9.- Deconstructing Harry (7.3)

Suffering from writer’s block and eagerly awaiting his writing award, Harry Block recalls events from his past and scenes from his best-selling books as characters, real and fictional, come back to haunt him.

8.- Good Morning, Vietnam (7.3)

In 1965, an unorthodox and irreverent DJ named Adrian Cronauer (Robin Williams) begins to shake things up when he is assigned to the US military’s radio station in Vietnam. In Star+

7.- August Rush (7.4)

An orphaned musical prodigy uses his gift to try to find his birth parents. With Freddie Highmore, Keri Russell and Robin Williams.

6.- The Fisher King (7.5)

A former radio DJ, suicidally despondent over a terrible mistake he made, finds redemption in helping a destitute homeless man who was an unwitting victim of that mistake. With Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges.

5.- Hamlet (7.8)

Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, returns home to discover that his father has been murdered and that his mother is to marry his uncle, the murderer of his father. Meanwhile, a war is about to break out. Directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh. With Julie Christie, Kate Winslet, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi and a great cast. It’s on HBO Max.

4.- Awakenings (7.8)

Years ago, victims of an encephalitis epidemic became catatonic. Now, a new treatment offers the possibility of reviving them. With Robert DeNiro and Robin Williams

3.- Aladdin (8.0)

A kind-hearted street youth and a power-hungry grand vizier battle over a magic lamp that has the power to make one’s deepest wishes come true. It’s on Disney+

2.- The society of dead poets (8,1)

Maverick professor John Keating (Robin Williams) uses poetry to push his boarding school students to new heights of self-expression. Available on HBO Max.

1.- In search of destiny (8.3)

Will Hunting, a janitor at MIT, has a gift for math, but needs the help of a psychologist to find direction in his life. With Matt Damon and Robin Williams. On HBOMax.