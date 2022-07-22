text and translation of TV and The 30th with a reflection on abortion
Without warning or announcements, here are two new songs by Billie Eilish fresh from publication. The Los Angeles singer-songwriter has launched the mini EP Guitar Songs containing two unpublished, TV And The 30th.
The title Guitar Songs was chosen for the style proposed in the new pieces. TV And The 30thin fact, they are composed as acoustic guitar and voice, in a subdued and collected atmosphere that partly recalls the atmosphere we heard in his previous records: When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go And Happier Than Everand the pop star is not ruling out a new release for 2023.
Billie Eilish’s new songs are intimate, softly lit, a choice that makes it inevitable to focus on the lyrics. TV, as the title suggests, it takes up a discourse put in place by many artists, namely the effects of television on daily life. Billie Eilish extends the context to the world of advanced technology and digital communication.
TV was recorded during a concert in Manchester, and in one sentence the singer-songwriter addresses the delicate issue of legislation onabortion In the USA: “The internet goes crazy over the trials of movie stars and meanwhile overturn the ruling Roe vs Wade“.
The 30thinstead, tells of an incident in which Billie Eilish herself was involved – fortunately without consequences – on November 30, 2021. The pop star does not describe the dynamics, but reflects on what would have happened if the circumstances had been more unfavorable.
Like this The 30th becomes an opportunity to reflect on ache and on the death. For the moment it is not known whether the unreleased tracks just published by Billie Eilish will be included in the future record project, nor is it known whether the latter will actually arrive in 2023.
Next to the pop star there is always the brother Finneaswho since the beginning of his career has produced his sister’s songs as well as leading his own solo career.
Read on at optimagazine.com
TV – Text
I don’t wanna talk right now
I just wanna watch TV
I’ll stay in the pool and drown
So I don’t have to watch you leave
I put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer
Maybe I should get some sleep
Sinking in the sofa while they all betray each other
What’s the point of anything?
[Chorus]
All of my friends are missing again
That’s what happens when you fall in love
You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind
You tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love
[Verse 2]
Don’t know where you are right now
Did you see me on TV?
I’ll try not to starve myself
Just because you’re mad at me
And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while
What about the plans we made?
The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial
While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade
[Chorus]
Now all of my friends are missing again
Cause that’s what happens when you fall in love
You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind
And you tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love
[Bridge]
And I don’t get along with anyone
Maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I’m the problem
[Outro]
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Baby I, baby I, baby I’m the problem
Baby I, baby I, baby I’m the problem
Baby I, baby I, baby I’m the problem
Baby I, baby I, baby I’m the problem
Baby I, baby I, baby I’m the problem
TV – Translation
I don’t want to talk now
I just want to watch TV
I’ll stay in the pool and drown
So I don’t have to see you leave
I put on Survivor just to watch someone suffer
Maybe I should get some sleep
Sinking into the sofa as they all betray each other
What’s the point of something?
[Coro]
All my friends are missing again
This is what happens when you fall in love
You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind
You tell yourself it’s okay, you’re just in love
[Verso 2]
I don’t know where you are now
Did you see me on TV?
I will try not to starve
Just because you’re mad at me
And I’ll be in denial for a little while
What about the plans we made?
The internet went wild watching movie stars on trial
While they are overturning the ruling Roe v. Wade
[Coro]
Now all my friends are missing again
Because that’s what happens when you fall in love
You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind
And you tell yourself it’s okay, you’re just in love
[Ponte]
And I don’t get along with anyone
Maybe they are the problem
Maybe they are the problem
[Outro]
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem
Baby me, baby me, baby I’m the problem
Baby me, baby me, baby I’m the problem
Baby me, baby me, baby I’m the problem
Baby me, baby me, baby I’m the problem
Baby me, baby me, baby I’m the problem
The 30th – Text
Sometimes you look the same
Just like you did before the accident
When you’re staring into space
It’s hard to believe you don’t remember it
Woke up in the ambulance
You pieced it all together on the drive
I know you don’t remember calling me
But I told you even then you looked so pretty
In a hospital bed
I remember you said you were scared
And so was I
In a standstill on the 5
Thought it was unusual, the early traffic
Usually I don’t panic
I just wanted to be on time
When I saw the ambulances on the shoulder
I didn’t even think of pulling over
I pieced it all together late that night
And I know you don’t remember calling me
But I told you even then you looked so pretty
In a hospital bed
I remember you said you were scared
And so was I
What if it happened to you on a different day?
On a bridge where there wasn’t a rail in the way?
Or a neighborhood street where the little kids play?
Or the Angeles Crest in the snow or the rain?
What if you weren’t alone? There were kids in the car
What if you were remote? No one knows where you are
If you changed anything, would you not have survived?
You’re alive, you’re alive, you’re alive
And I know you don’t remember calling me
But I told you even then you looked so pretty
In your hospital bed
I remember you said you were scared
And so am I
The 30th – Translation
Sometimes you look the same
Just like you did before the accident
When you are staring into space
It’s hard to believe you don’t remember it
I woke up in the ambulance
You put it all together on the record
I know you don’t remember calling me
But I told you even then, you looked so pretty
In a hospital bed
I remember you said you were scared
And so was I.
At a stop on the 5
I thought it was unusual, the initial traffic
I don’t usually panic
I just wanted to be on time
When I saw the ambulances behind
I didn’t even think about stopping
I put it all together late at night
And I know you don’t remember calling me
But I told you even then you looked so pretty
In a hospital bed
I remember you said you were scared
And so was I.
What if it happened to you on a different day?
On a bridge where there was no rail in between?
Or a street in the neighborhood where small children play?
Or the Angeles Crest in the snow or rain?
What if I’m not alone? There were children in the car
What if I passed? Nobody knows where you are
If you changed something, wouldn’t you have survived?
You are alive, you are alive, you are alive
And I know you don’t remember calling me
But I told you even then you looked so pretty
In your hospital bed
I remember you said you were scared
And so am I