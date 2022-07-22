text and translation of TV and The 30th with a reflection on abortion

Without warning or announcements, here are two new songs by Billie Eilish fresh from publication. The Los Angeles singer-songwriter has launched the mini EP Guitar Songs containing two unpublished, TV And The 30th.

The title Guitar Songs was chosen for the style proposed in the new pieces. TV And The 30thin fact, they are composed as acoustic guitar and voice, in a subdued and collected atmosphere that partly recalls the atmosphere we heard in his previous records: When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go And Happier Than Everand the pop star is not ruling out a new release for 2023.

Billie Eilish’s new songs are intimate, softly lit, a choice that makes it inevitable to focus on the lyrics. TV, as the title suggests, it takes up a discourse put in place by many artists, namely the effects of television on daily life. Billie Eilish extends the context to the world of advanced technology and digital communication.

TV was recorded during a concert in Manchester, and in one sentence the singer-songwriter addresses the delicate issue of legislation onabortion In the USA: “The internet goes crazy over the trials of movie stars and meanwhile overturn the ruling Roe vs Wade“.

The 30thinstead, tells of an incident in which Billie Eilish herself was involved – fortunately without consequences – on November 30, 2021. The pop star does not describe the dynamics, but reflects on what would have happened if the circumstances had been more unfavorable.

Like this The 30th becomes an opportunity to reflect on ache and on the death. For the moment it is not known whether the unreleased tracks just published by Billie Eilish will be included in the future record project, nor is it known whether the latter will actually arrive in 2023.

Next to the pop star there is always the brother Finneaswho since the beginning of his career has produced his sister’s songs as well as leading his own solo career.

TV – Text

I don’t wanna talk right now

I just wanna watch TV

I’ll stay in the pool and drown

So I don’t have to watch you leave

I put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer

Maybe I should get some sleep

Sinking in the sofa while they all betray each other

What’s the point of anything? [Chorus]

All of my friends are missing again

That’s what happens when you fall in love

You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind

You tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love [Verse 2]

Don’t know where you are right now

Did you see me on TV?

I’ll try not to starve myself

Just because you’re mad at me

And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while

What about the plans we made?

The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial

While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade [Chorus]

Now all of my friends are missing again

Cause that’s what happens when you fall in love

You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind

And you tell yourself it’s fine, you’re just in love [Bridge]

And I don’t get along with anyone

Maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I’m the problem [Outro]

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Baby I, baby I, baby I’m the problem

Baby I, baby I, baby I’m the problem

Baby I, baby I, baby I’m the problem

Baby I, baby I, baby I’m the problem

Baby I, baby I, baby I’m the problem

TV – Translation

I don’t want to talk now

I just want to watch TV

I’ll stay in the pool and drown

So I don’t have to see you leave

I put on Survivor just to watch someone suffer

Maybe I should get some sleep

Sinking into the sofa as they all betray each other

What’s the point of something? [Coro]

All my friends are missing again

This is what happens when you fall in love

You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind

You tell yourself it’s okay, you’re just in love [Verso 2]

I don’t know where you are now

Did you see me on TV?

I will try not to starve

Just because you’re mad at me And I’ll be in denial for a little while

What about the plans we made?

The internet went wild watching movie stars on trial

While they are overturning the ruling Roe v. Wade [Coro]

Now all my friends are missing again

Because that’s what happens when you fall in love

You don’t have the time, you leave them all behind

And you tell yourself it’s okay, you’re just in love [Ponte]

And I don’t get along with anyone

Maybe they are the problem

Maybe they are the problem [Outro]

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Maybe I, maybe I, maybe I’m the problem

Baby me, baby me, baby I’m the problem

Baby me, baby me, baby I’m the problem

Baby me, baby me, baby I’m the problem

Baby me, baby me, baby I’m the problem

Baby me, baby me, baby I’m the problem

The 30th – Text

Sometimes you look the same

Just like you did before the accident

When you’re staring into space

It’s hard to believe you don’t remember it

Woke up in the ambulance

You pieced it all together on the drive I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then you looked so pretty

In a hospital bed

I remember you said you were scared

And so was I In a standstill on the 5

Thought it was unusual, the early traffic

Usually I don’t panic

I just wanted to be on time

When I saw the ambulances on the shoulder

I didn’t even think of pulling over

I pieced it all together late that night And I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then you looked so pretty

In a hospital bed

I remember you said you were scared

And so was I What if it happened to you on a different day?

On a bridge where there wasn’t a rail in the way?

Or a neighborhood street where the little kids play?

Or the Angeles Crest in the snow or the rain?

What if you weren’t alone? There were kids in the car

What if you were remote? No one knows where you are

If you changed anything, would you not have survived?

You’re alive, you’re alive, you’re alive And I know you don’t remember calling me

But I told you even then you looked so pretty

In your hospital bed

I remember you said you were scared

And so am I

The 30th – Translation