Ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo to United: “I’m waiting for him”
MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) – “Cristiano Ronaldo? I have no news, everything is the same as last week. If I’m worried for not being with us? I don’t think that’s the right word. I am focusing on the players I have and they are doing very well. I’m in good shape. As for Ronaldo can’t wait for you to come back“At the press conference, the Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ‘confirms’ the Portuguese champion despite the increasingly insistent market rumors. The former Juventus did not take part in the work away from England done by Ten Hag’s group, with the coach who, however, seems to have no doubts and no worries about the future of CR7.
Ten Hag: “United need offensive solutions”
“More offensive options are needed, it is essential if we want to win. I am very happy with how our midfielders and forwards are doing. But I also know that the season has a lot of games, the World Cup … So we need more options. You need a good squad to get concrete results at the end of the season“, added Ten Hag. During the preparation in Australia the Red Devils still achieved excellent results (three wins in as many friendlies) and the forwards were particularly brilliant (11 goals scored). Manchester United will complete the Australian tour with a last friendly match Saturday against Aston Villa, once again without Cristiano Ronaldo.