Techniques to clean a bicycle correctly at home

Commuting by bike offers a lot of benefits. To start with, it’s a excellent alternative as physical exercise, since we give mobility to the muscles and joints. Secondly, it is a favor to planet earth, since, even if we are just ordinary people and the rest continue to drive everywhere, we would be adding a “grain of sand”. But, Do you have any idea what is the correct way to clean it?

If you have recently bought a bike to get around in your daily routine or participate in recreational activities during your days off, but you are not aware of how to clean a bike at home correctly, that won’t be a problem. In this article we will teach you step by step the process of cleaning and cHow to make it like new easily and without headaches. Pay attention!

What is needed to wash a bicycle?

To leave your bike spotless and effectively clean all its parts and components, you will need the following:

a bucket

Two cloths.

Shampoo for washing bicycles, common detergent or neutral soap.

Abundant water.

Small brush.

Multi-surface disinfectant cleaner.

How to clean a bike step by step

If you were wondering: Can a bicycle be washed with water? The answer is: Of course it is! But not every day, only when needed.

Although it may seem cumbersome, the truth is that it is a simple procedure with which you can leave the bike as new in a short time. However, you should know that These recommendations are general., that is, for standard models. Therefore, if yours has any type of accessory or delicate material, we advise you to consult the manufacturer for the appropriate method for cleaning it.

Wear rubber gloves: Your bike will usually be full of dirt, mud, and grease. So it is best that you wear them to protect your hands. spray your bike with water: The first thing you should do is remove surface dirt with warm water. Pour a little with the help of a hose or a bucket of water. By removing this dirt you can prevent scratching or marring the paint when you rub it in. Prepare a mixture with detergent and water to wash it: In a container mix water and liquid soap, disinfectant or some special cleaning liquid for bicycles. They also work soaps to wash cars. Start with the bike frame: This is the largest structure and is the first thing to be washed. The earth or mud that the wheels expel on their way accumulates in it. Use a sponge, wet it with the preparation of the container and gently rub each part of the painting, not forgetting the bottom. After this, rinse with plenty of water. wash the wheels: Make another mixture of soap with degreaser with water until foam is produced. Make sure the bike wheels are wet, dip a medium coarse bristle brush in the water, soap and degreaser preparation and scrub the surface of both the rims and the pedals. To clean the spokes, use a softer brush, while for the area where the brakes are, use a sponge to reach the hard-to-reach places. Rinse the bike and dry with a piece of soft cloth: Once the frame and wheels are ready, rinse the bike completely and dry it with a towel or a piece of soft cloth. Clean the top of the bike: Spray on some multi-surface cleaner and wipe down the seat and entire handlebar with a microfiber cloth, then let it air dry.

Deep cleaning of bicycle wheels

If you want to make a deep cleaning the wheels of your bike, The first thing you should do is remove them from the box. In this way, it is possible to reach more complicated places and thus leave each part pristine, both the rim, tires and brakes. Once this is done, follow these steps:

In a container, add abundant water and detergent. Moisten a sponge and run it over the spokes of the wheels. With a recyclable toothbrush you can reach the most difficult parts. Wash the rims with a coarse brush with semi-hard bristles to remove all the dirt and grease to leave them black as in their original state. By the end, rinse the wheels with plenty of water and dry the rim with a towel to prevent rust.

Cleaning the brake discs of a bicycle

Ensuring that the brake discs of your bicycle are in good condition is essential, since these parts are responsible for slowing down when braking until pedaling stops completely. It is extremely important in case there is a risk of sudden impact. It can be cleaned in two ways:

Isopropyl alcohol : Spray directly or impregnate a cloth with a little 70% alcohol rub gently and let air dry.

: Spray directly or impregnate a cloth with a little rub gently and let air dry. Special brake cleaners: Specialized bicycle spare parts stores have cleaning products specially designed for remove grease, oil or deposited dirt on the brakes. Generally, its presentation is in an aerosol and includes a label with specifications and mode of use.

How to clean a bicycle chain with homemade products?

This piece is extremely crucial in a bicycle, since with it the force made with your legs is transmitted from the chainring to the gears, and this to the wheels. However, at the same time it is one of the most exposed to the elements of the road, which is why it quickly gets dirty and its useful life is shortened.

If you want clean your bike chain with homemade cleanersthese are the most effective and economical options:

soap and water : If you want to remove dirt and grease, this is the most basic mode. You just have to make a mixture with these two elements in a bucket, wet a toothbrush and rub it all over the chain . Rinse and dry when finished.

: If you want to remove dirt and grease, this is the most basic mode. You just have to make a mixture with these two elements in a bucket, wet a toothbrush and . Rinse and dry when finished. Sodium bicarbonate : This powder is an irreplaceable companion for housework and its implementation in domestic tasks is incalculable. In this case, mix two heaped tablespoons of water and a little water to form a paste. It is applied to the chain and rubbed with a brush. After 15 minutes of rest, rinse with plenty of water and dry with a cloth.

: This powder is an irreplaceable companion for housework and its implementation in domestic tasks is incalculable. In this case, mix to form a paste. It is applied to the chain and rubbed with a brush. After 15 minutes of rest, rinse with plenty of water and dry with a cloth. Vinegar: This is another great ally for remove dirt on all types of surfaces. But, to use it to remove the greasy and dirty layer of the chain, it is necessary to disassemble it and leave it to soak in a container full of vinegar, after a couple of hours, rub a brush, rinse with warm water And that’s it! It only remains to mount it again.

Keeping your bike clean has multiple benefits, in addition to an aesthetic issuethe overall performance of it will be higher. You can also save some money by keeping your pieces in top condition and extending their lifespan so you can enjoy them for much longer.