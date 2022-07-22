Taylor Swift, her speech after an honorary degree

Taylor Swift at Yankee Stadium to receive an honorary degree, calling for resilience in her speech: “Difficult things will happen to you. We will recover. We will learn from them. We will become more resilient thanks to this “

Taylor Swift received the honorary degree at the New York University. The ceremony was held at Yankee Stadium and the 32-year-old singer uttered a speech to the class of 2022.

As the queen of social media that she is, Swift told on Instagram all stages of preparation before the event. She wore the classic official university clothes, purple and black cap and toga, she had loose hair, red lipstick and there was no shortage of ritual photos.

Upon receiving her degree, she took the stage, greeted by one rests with applauseand delivered a 20-minute speech touching on various topics and appealing to resilienceto the fundamental ability to respond to the challenges of life, learning and reacting.

The speech

“Life – said the pop star – can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once. Part of growing and moving to new chapters in life is about capturing and letting go. Know which things to keep and which to let go. Often the good things in life are light, so there’s more room for them. You can choose, be insightful ”.

And again, “in your life, you will inevitably speak badly, you will trust the wrong people, you will react insufficiently or excessively, you will hurt people who did not deserve it, you will think too much, you will not think at all, you will sabotage yourself, you will give birth to a reality that exists only for you, you will ruin beautiful moments for yourself and for others, you will feel very guilty, you will let the guilt eat you, you will hit rock bottom and finally you will face the pain you have caused and you will try to do better the time next one”.

The final message

The speech ended with an appeal to “screw everything up” and to be resilient: “We are guided by our instincts, our intuition, our desires and fears, our scars and our dreams. Sometimes you will make a mess. I will too. And when I do, you will most likely read about it on the Internet. Either way, difficult things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from them. We will become more resilient thanks to this. As long as we’re lucky enough to breathe, we’ll breathe deeply. “