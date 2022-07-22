Steven Spielberg recorded a music video with an iPhone and this is the result – FayerWayer

Steven Spielberg has a career spanning more than 50 years making films with the best film crews in the industry. However, now 75 years old, he faced a rather particular challenge: recording an audiovisual piece with an iPhone.

Musician Marcus Mumford was fortunate to have the vision of the director of movies like ET, Jaws, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, among others, to record the video for his new song called Cannibal.

