Steven Spielberg recorded a music video with an iPhone and this is the result – FayerWayer

Steven Spielberg has a career spanning more than 50 years making films with the best film crews in the industry. However, now 75 years old, he faced a rather particular challenge: recording an audiovisual piece with an iPhone.

Musician Marcus Mumford was fortunate to have the vision of the director of movies like ET, Jaws, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, among others, to record the video for his new song called Cannibal.

Through a tweet published by the singer himself, you can see how the video was recorded by Spielberg himself, in one shot, and with his wife, Kate Capshaw, as his assistant.

On Sunday, July 3, in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one take, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly handle,” Mumford wrote.

The music video is very simple and you can see how the camera first focuses on the artist’s face and then moves very subtly back to end with a general shot where Mumford is in the middle playing his guitar.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me in bringing you this music, and I can’t wait to express my full gratitude,” said Mumford.

This achievement is quite remarkable considering that Spielberg is one of the most famous film directors and also known for his huge special effects and editing.

On the iPhone side, more and more filmmakers dare to make audiovisual productions with the comfort and quality offered by phones manufactured by Apple.

Marcus Mumford – Cannibal Official Video