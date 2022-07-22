Steven Spielberg does not subtitle the Spanish in ‘West Side Story’: “I want to hear the laughter of those who understand things”

steven spielberg explained that he personally made the decision to include dialogues in Spanish without subtitles in the new ‘West Side Story‘ by “respect“to the reality of latin community in United States.

“I didn’t subtitle the dialogues in Spanish out of respect and for recognizing a context in which both languages ​​are spoken“, detailed the filmmaker at a press conference held after the ‘premiere‘ of the film held in New York.

Steven Spielberg’s justification

The new film adaptation of ‘West Side Story‘ premieres next week on USA and, although its script takes place in English, it contains some dialogue in spanish that do not appear subtitled on screen, to public surprise who has been able to see the tape in advance.

“I want you in the room English- and Spanish-speaking viewers congregate and that during the projection you can hear the laughter of groups that understand certain things in SpanishSpielberg justified.

The screenwriter of the new movie, Tony Kushneradded that when he got ready to write the text he understood that “there were certain topics and feelings that a Spanish speaker would express in Spanish and not in English“.

Something in which the actress agreed Rita Morenoone of the few Latin actresses to be part of the cast of the film 1961 and that, after winning an Oscar for his interpretation of Anitareturn to the new version with a role created specifically for her. “It’s much more political,” Moreno said of Spielberg’s adaptation.

10 Oscars in 1961 for ‘West Side Story’

the movie of 1961 was made with a total of ten scarsincluding the best film, just behind the historic 11 statuettes obtained by ‘Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Ben-Hur’.

Thus, the expectation in Hollywood for the return of one of the great musicals of Broadway to the big screen is uppercase.

Their trailer was presented during the issuance of the last scars, and, according to its impeccable technical invoice, it is already postulated as one of the candidates to consider for the Academy Awards in 2022.

This time, unlike in the first feature film, the cast includes many actors of Latino or Puerto Rican descent who play the Hispanic characters, especially the Puerto Rican gang members’Shark’s‘.

Rachel Zegler take the role of Mara, Ariana DeBose plays Anita, David Alvarez plays Bernard and Josh Andres Rivera brings Chinese to life. Ansel Elgort, Corey Stoll, Mike Faist, Iris Menas and Bryan d’Arcy James are also part of the cast.

The premiere of the film comes days after the death of Stephen Sondheim, author of the lyrics of ‘West Side Story’. Spielberg recorded that he and Sondheim met in 2015 during the delivery of the Medal of Freedom at the White House. “I barely get the words outSpielberg said of the moment he told her of his intention to direct the documentary.