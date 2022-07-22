Steven Spielberg directs and records the first video clip of his career with a smartphone

This is the music video for “Cannibal”, which is the latest single from the folk rock musician Marcus Mumford.

“On Sunday, July 3, in the gym of a New York high school, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot and with his phone.”, Mumford wrote on his Twitter account.

Mumford specified that the actress and wife of Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, was in charge of the production and artistic directionand that the British interpreter Carey Mulligan was responsible for the costumes and the sound of the video clip.

“I am overwhelmed by the support from the people around me for putting out music, I cannot express my gratitude in words (…) Kate and Steven have blown my mind, I cannot thank them enoughMumford explained.