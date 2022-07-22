Stephen King and 5 of his best stories that you can see on HBO Max

the stories of Stephen King They are a guarantee, and not only for horror fans.

The famous author has written dozens of books that have become great movies and series that have left their mark on cinema and television, which have introduced us to great villains (such as annie wilkes or the hotel over look) and are on the favorites list of millions of people.

carrie was the first of his books and it did not take long to reach the cinema, by the hand of Sissy Spacekbut that was just the beginning and now there is a long list of stories that are perfect for binge-watching, and that you can find spread across the various streaming platforms.

One of King’s best series stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen and it’s on Apple Tv+, but Netflix also has great titles (like Gerald’s Game) and HBO Max has a small selection with some classics, forgotten movies and new series starring very good actors.

Stephen King stories you must see on HBO Max

The mist

This story has been adapted several times (there are movies and series), this 2007 film takes place in a town in the United States that is invaded by a mysterious and thick fog that hides terrible things, and that forces people to take refuge in the inside their houses, shops and other places. Soon, the survivors start to get more tense and scared, and a group trapped in a supermarket must do everything they can to survive, and stop things from getting out of control inside.

