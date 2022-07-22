Stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian, Alabama, 16, shows pool at dad Travis’ $ 9 million Los Angeles mansion after “creepy” posts

ALABAMA Barker shared a look inside the pool of his father Travis’ $ 9 million Los Angeles mansion.

The social media star has been causing concern in the past few weeks after sharing a string of weird posts.

But Alabama, 16, appears to be doing well as she relaxed by her father Travis Barker’s luxury pool on Thursday.

The teen took her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot while reclining in a lounge chair overlooking the water.

She made sure to include her legs in the photo, which were wet from taking a dip in the pool.

In the background, fans could spot the beautiful resort-style courtyard, complete with palm trees and a gazebo with outdoor furniture.

Alabama titled its post with a timestamp of “17:13”.

ABOUT THE MAIL

The rocker’s daughter sparked concern among fans this week after sharing yet another bizarre message on her social media.

The last post was a screenshot of the 16-year-old playing video games in her bedroom.

One photo captured the reality star’s hands on the game controller as she sat in front of a flat-screen TV.

She shared the late night shot on her Instagram Stories, including the caption: “I’m so raw, you guys don’t even understand imma fk around and start streaming [insert crying face emoji]. “

‘INSOLE’ TEEN

Alabama, whose father Travis Barker, 46, is married to Kourtney Kardashian, 43, has repeatedly raised eyebrows with his posts.

Earlier this week, the teen took to the platform to share a photo of herself posing in a skintight black dress.

She wore a long, curly blonde wig and framed her features with nude lipstick and smoky eyeshadow.

The photo was taken in the huge backyard of his father and stepmother’s $ 9 million Calabasas mansion.

She captioned the post: “I am alone”.

FANS CONCERNS

Alabama fans were concerned about his caption, with one commenting, “Are you okay girl?”

Another added: “We got you”, while a third posted: “Don’t worry about the haters”.

The Instagram star also sparked concern when she posted people who “used” her in the middle of the night.

Alabama shared a snapshot of herself wearing a red robe with her eyes closed, which she captioned, “I get tired of the people using me, be loyal or I lose myself.

Although the photo was shared around 4am Pacific time, it looks like the shot was old because there was still a light in the background.

The social media star posted the photo with no context other than the words of a Toosii song.

BACK TO FUN

Among its related content, Alabama recently took a break from serious content to laugh with its fans in a TikTok video.

The blonde ditched her usual eyeliner and long lashes for an open face look, keeping her long blonde locks off her face with a headband.

She focused the camera on her face as she uttered the words, “My favorite person right now is, um, my boyfriend.”

He then scanned the lens at a man standing at the cashier paying for his items.

You could hear the audio in the background asking, “What’s your name?”

Alabama returned the camera to his face, where he laughed hysterically at his comment.

FAMILY ISSUES

In addition to Alabama, Travis is the father of an 18-year-old son, Landon, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

He is also the stepfather of Kourtney’s three children: Mason, 12; Penelope, 10; and Reign, seven, who he shares with his ex Scott Disick.

