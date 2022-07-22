Son of the protagonist of “Legally Blonde” is a copy of his mother: This is what he looks like at 18

Oct 27 2021 – 10:00 p.m.



Reese Witherspoon, the actress that many know for her character in the film “Legally Blonde”, celebrated the joy of her second son coming of age. Along with his sister Ava22, are the living copy of the Hollywood artist.

His first two offspring are the fruit of his first marriage with Ryan Philippewhom he met on his birthday in 1997. The engagement came in December 1998 and, six months later, he arrived at the altar on June 5, 1999.

The second son was born in October 2003, and in 1999 the couple had already started as parents with their first-born, a young woman who shows an incredible resemblance to her mother.

Reese Witherspoon’s talented son

There was no better reason for Reese Witherspoon and her ex to get back together and pose for the camera than to celebrate their son’s 18th birthday Deacon. The young man is happy, escorted by his parents in the graph in which he is seen in front of a large birthday cake.

The remembered interpreter joined her ex, Ryan Phillippe, to sing the “happy birthday”. A sweet congratulations came in one post, in which she remembered how much she loves her offspring with a group of pictures.

Nostalgic for how much she has grown, Reese emphasized the time that has passed. “One day she was playing Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs and playing American Ninja Warrior in the garden at home. And the next day he’s taller than me, he has barbecues for the whole family and creates his own music with his best friends.”, thus began his special congratulations.

Rejoicing in the maternal feeling, she compared how great her love is. “My heart explodes with pride for the young man you already are.. I love you to the Moon, around the Sun and all the stars, ”she wrote to end her loving statement.

The great resemblance that her son possesses denotes that the genes of the actress prevail in her heirs. And so she reflected it in one of the many images of her when she posed next to her two older children of hers, in a postcard that she titled: “God, I’m lucky to be his mom”.

Vanity Fair magazine makes special mention of the likes of Witherspoon’s son. Four years ago he began his adventure in music production and in an interview for Interview Magazine he recounted how it happened.

“I started by asking my father how the sector worked and he told me everything he knew. So I started watching tutorial videos on YouTube on how to make music and learned quite a few tricks that way,” he mentioned.

all about celebrities