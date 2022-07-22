Sofía Vergara puts her luxurious Beverly Hills mansion up for sale

Sofia Vergara’s Beverly Hills mansion is valued at $19 million. It has really amazing amenities like a movie theater and her own theater.

Actress Sofía Vergara put her Beverly Hills mansion up for sale. The property has a Tuscan style with light colors, huge plants and lush trees that bring this region from Italy to Los Angeles, California.

The property was built in 2006, and acquired by the Colombian in 2012 for 10.6 million dollars, when she was still engaged to businessman and actor Nick Loeb.

What does the property include?

Whoever buys Sofia’s house and her current husband, Joe Manganiello, will have to pay 19 million dollars. The place has an extension of 11,300 square feet (about 3,500 meters), with extraordinary amenities such as a theater, a small forest, a swimming pool with a spa and a wine room.

The house is ready to organize a barbecue, since it has an exclusive area for it, it also has a new kitchen for a chef, a landscaped patio and an equipped gym.

Within the description offered by the luxury real estate company Sotheby’s International Realty, it indicates that the Modern Family actress’s house has wooden and marble floors, finished in white, black and earth colors.

The mansion was designed by Jennifer Bevana and includes seven bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room, a dining room, an office, a library, 11 bathrooms, a bar and a three-car garage. And as if that were not enough, it is located on a hill, which gives the property privacy as it is almost invisible in the area.

It may interest you: Sofía Vergara, one of the most influential Latin actresses in Hollywood

Why is Sofía Vergara’s house for sale?

The actress is not about to be left homeless, it would all be about a plan to move to the new property that she acquired with her husband.

Two years ago, the couple bought the former home of baseball icon Barry Bonds, located in the Beverly Park neighborhood. The property has received a number of upgrades, according to the New York Post.

The new love nest is in the style of an Italian villa, spanning more than 17,100 square feet. For this place they would have paid 26 million dollars, since in addition to the main house, it has a two-story guest house, sports court, swimming pool and spa.

Among Vergara’s new neighbors would be Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg and Eddie Murphy.

It may interest you: