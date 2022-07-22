Sofía Vergara looks unrecognizable in character for Netflix

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara (49) looks unrecognizable in a photograph showing his new character for the new Netflix series Griselda.

As shared by the streaming platform in Twitterthe interpreter who participated in modern-family will characterize Griselda Blanco, a well-known drug trafficker from her country.

“This is the first glimpse of Sofía Vergara in Griseldaa miniseries that tells the story of Griselda Whitewho created one of the most well-known cartels in history”, they wrote this week on Twitter from Netflix.

Along with the text, they attached the photograph that shows how the actress changed her appearance.

As reported by the Hola! portal, the series was “inspired by the cunning and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history.”

“A devoted mother, Blanco’s deadly combination of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her navigate her way between family and business, leading her to become widely known as the ‘Godmother,'” they added.

The production was announced in November and will have, for now, six episodes.

The cast is also made up of actors such as Martin Rodriguez, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Alberto Ammann, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Vanessa Ferlito, and Juliana Aidén Martinez, among others.

During 2020, Vergara became the highest paid actress in the world, even surpassing Angeline Jolie. At that time, reports indicated that the actress had obtained 43 million dollars in just twelve months.