Social welfare | The Herald of Puebla

Despite the fact that the word welfare is constantly repeated as part of the implemented federal policies, the reality is that the effects of the decisions go completely in the opposite direction.

It is considered that a person has reached a state of well-being when the physical and mental conditions provide feelings of tranquility and satisfaction, which has been denied for the bulk of the population, at least for 66 percent who receive up to two salaries minimum, this is up to 8 thousand 500 pesos per month.

The foregoing is due to the fact that the inflation registered since November of last year, which was above 7 points, is maintained month after month, which means that food prices have skyrocketed, I dare to say that in a scandalous way and not in proportion to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

In the Central de Abasto de Puebla you can compare the costs of the products most consumed by the people of Puebla.

Analyzing the prices of corn, lentils, oil, chickpeas or eggs, these had a real increase of 38 percent on average in the period of one year, since from being worth 120 pesos as a whole, until yesterday, they bought with 166 pesos.

Oil, for example, went from 28 to 45 pesos per piece, corn, the basis for making tortillas, had an annual variation of 77 percent, since it went from 9 to 16 pesos per kilogram, while eggs went from 29 to 40 pesos, also the kilo.

Price increases are based on supply and demand, as well as the time of year. The former is affected by how much farmers have planted, the weather, the farmers’ own consumption needs, or whether or not they store.

In the specific case of Mexico, the public policies applied to promote primary activity (agriculture, livestock, fishing, forestry, among others) ceased to exist, producers do not have fertilizers, seeds, support for the acquisition of inputs or tools, as well as a budget for agricultural development.

It seems that instead of seeking food sovereignty, dependence on other countries is intended, so much so that merchandise imports increased 87.5 percent annually in 2021, while supplies have had a significant increase from Russia and China, mainly.

If the Mexican countryside produced enough food, prices would stabilize; however, the decisions of the federal government are aimed at undermining sovereignty and diminishing the well-being of society, a part of it, unfortunately, still believes in the deceitful discourse.