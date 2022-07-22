Soccer player of America demands the full weight of the law in the case of Maribel Domínguez and Women’s Sub-20

In America they spoke about the delicate research topic that involves the coaching staff of the Mexican U-20 Women’s National Team.

Mexican soccer is going through a delicate moment, since in the last hours it was announced that Maribel Dominguezcoach of the U-20 Women’s National Team and his coaching staff are under investigation for a sensitive and serious issue.

So far there is no official information regarding the reason for the investigations. The only thing that is certain is that both Marigol and his entire staff were suspended from their positions until the authorities define everything that happened.

The topic being talked about is sexual harassment and about it Renata MasciarelliAmerica Women’s goalkeeper demanded justice through social networks, as well as consequences for those responsible.

“Let it be transparent. The integrity and safety of the players must be guaranteed. More to the juvenile categories… Remember that the security I am talking about also covers the privacy of the victims and that they are not re-victimized. Y the full weight of the law to the aggressorsMasciarelli wrote.

Yon de Luisa and the FMF will not talk about it

During the presentation of Jaime Ordiales as the new director of the men’s National Teams, Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, assured that while the issue of the Women’s U-20 is under investigation the subject will not be touched. Once with the results in hand, will make the appropriate decisions.

“Quickly play the theme of the U-20 Women’s National Team. As we communicated a few hours ago, on the 18th we received a request for information; At the time that document reached us, we started the protocols for cases of this type, the investigation is being carried out and we can’t comment on things. We will remain silent while the investigation is underway.“, Luisa expressed.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!