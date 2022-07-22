so you can get the new Annihilator Antenna pickaxe for free easily and simply

It’s been looking away for a couple of days Fortnite and realize that Epic Games is throwing the house out the window in a matter of free gifts for those of us who play battle royale. Because, if a while ago I told you how to get the new skin called Xandernow I come to explain to you how you can get hold of the peak that receives the name of Annihilator Antenna.

Now keeping in mind that there may be some confusion as to how this pickaxe can be unlocked Fortnitethe best i can do is to leave you with the list of concrete steps you have to take to get hold of it. Let’s go to the mess.

In order to get the pickaxe, you will need to log in to the GeForce NOW service between July 21 at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish time) and August 5 at 5:59 a.m. (Spanish time) ⏳

⏳ To do this, you will first have to register with the NVIDIA service through from this link

You can choose the free level so you don’t have to spend a single euro on it ✅

✅ Once you register, you will have to access the service either in a browser or on a mobile and play Fortnite from it

When you play Fortnite, it will ask you to link your GeForce NOW account with that of Epic Games

As soon as you log in and play a game, it will be enough ✅

✅ The peak will begin to be delivered from next August 11 ⏳

Well, there you have all the information. I’m already linking my Fortnite account with NVIDIA’s to take advantage of this new promotion.