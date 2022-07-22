Sequins and rhinestones in summer? This is how the famous metallic fashion looks

Now it is the most renowned celebrities on the planet who have found in these creations full of glitter the best formula to embrace an infallible aesthetic that navigates between the dress codes of the 20s and those that govern futuristic-inspired clothing. Although at first they may be somewhat overwhelming proposals, figures such as Gigi Hadid, Brooke Shields, Kim Kardashian or Hailey Bieber are willing to reveal their best style tricks to turn the most exuberant dresses on the market into wardrobe basics.

That bright outfits are the best option to dazzle at any time of day is nothing new. Although in recent months the trend of metallic has been experiencing a new episode of growth, it has been as a result of Haute Couture Week that we have known with absolute certainty that sequined dresses, rhinestones and other bright appliqués are once again the order of the day. Let us remember, then, that when the period of confinement in most of the globe was over, we did not hesitate to go out and put on the most striking and optimistic creations that we awaited in the dressing room.

That bright outfits are the best option to dazzle at any time of day is nothing new. Although in recent months the trend of metallic has been experiencing a new episode of growth, it has been as a result of Haute Couture Week that we have known with absolute certainty that sequined dresses, rhinestones and other bright appliqués are once again the order of the day. Let us remember, then, that when the period of confinement in most of the globe was over, we did not hesitate to go out and put on the most striking and optimistic creations that we awaited in the dressing room.

Get inspired by the summer looks of celebrities

Selena Gomez or how to configure a dressing room of the 60s

Now it is the most renowned celebrities on the planet who have found in these creations full of glitter the best formula to embrace an infallible aesthetic that navigates between the dress codes of the 20s and those that govern futuristic-inspired clothing. Although at first they may be somewhat overwhelming proposals, figures such as Gigi Hadid, Brooke Shields, Kim Kardashian or Hailey Bieber are willing to reveal their best style tricks to turn the most exuberant dresses on the market into wardrobe staples.

This is how celebrities wear bright dresses in summer