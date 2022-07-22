Selena Gomez turns 30: her beauty evolution

On the make-up side she has often kept the natural look: her BFF is the mascara that amplifies her lashes, sometimes accompanied by more or less intense kitten or smokey eyeliner. The American star plays more with lipsticks, going from nude shades to the more sugary ones of pink to the more decisive ones of red. Generally, to complete the make-up, a sprinkle of blush (peach or pink sceondo put it) on the cheeks.

Skincare, its inevitable

Finally, as regards skincare, she is addicted to Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel, a cleanser infused with hyaluronic acid to effectively remove make-up, dirt, oil and impurities without leaving the skin dry. The price varies depending on the retailer but can also be found for less than 20 euros here on Amazon). To give a glow effect to the skin, the singer then uses Olehenriksen’s Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum.

Finally, the entrepreneur said that she always keeps the Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin tonic on her bedside table, a rose water product that adds shine and vitality to the hair, soothes and softens the skin and can also be used as a tonic.

In short, compared to the beginnings Selena Gomez has changed, albeit slightly, but one detail has remained unchanged: she is always beautiful. As you can immediately notice in the gallery where, in honor of her birthday, we have drawn her beauty evolution.

