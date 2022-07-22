Selena Gomez turns 30, her 5 most famous albums
Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on show news
For many it is still the girl who does it Wizards of Waverly, the series that launched it, casts spells for personal gain. In fact, time has passed for too Selena Gomezwhich today – Friday 22 July – takes place 30 years. All lived intensely, including films, TV series and music albums. Of the latter, here are the five not to be missed.
Kiss & Tell (2009)
deepening
Check out Sky’s music-themed video playlist
Debut album by the band she was a part of from 2008 to 2012, Selena Gomez & the Scene, Kiss & Tell reaches platinum status in the United States, managing to enter the top ten also in Spain, Austria, Greece, Poland and Argentina. The disc, from which the singles are extracted Falling Down And Naturallylook to artists like Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and Avril Lavigne.
When the Sun Goes Down (2011)
Last album by Selena Gomez & the Scene, When the Sun Goes Down is a more mature album than the previous ones, in terms of themes and melodies, as confirmed by the American artist herself. Composed of twelve tracks, of which three published as singles (Who Sayscertified platinum, Love You like a Love Song And Hit the Lights), initially it should have been called Otherside.
Stars Dance (2013)
First solo album, Stars Dance is the real bet of Gomez, who tries to walk on his own legs. The result is a complex album, which has received mixed reviews, between those who praised its artistic maturity and those who emphasized its heaviness. Despite having debuted in first position in America, the project has sold less than its predecessors.
Revival (2015)
deepening
Coldplay and Selena Gomez, the official video of Let Somebody Go
Mixed electro-pop music, with tropical influences, Revival look – admittedly – a StrippedChristina Aguilera’s 2002 hit. The album reflects on the singer’s professional and personal life, who co-wrote twelve of the sixteen total tracks, also giving significant importance to her media figure over the years.
Rare (2020)
Third (and last, for the moment), studio album by the singer-songwriter, Rare is a pop album consisting of thirteen tracks. Forerunner is the poignant Lose You To Love Methe only ballad on the album, in which Gomez, inspired by her private life, talks about how the end of a toxic relationship has allowed her to improve and focus on herself.