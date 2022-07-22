Selena Gomez engaged? They already bought the rings!

Who is Selena Gomez’s boyfriend? Has the singer and actress found love after so many years of suffering?

Selena Gomez fans are very protective of her foreheads. Over the years she has faced many dramas, from breakups in the public square, especially with Justin Bieber, to her illness. Her lupus forced her to undergo surgery, and all of that put her mental health in the balance. Today everything is a part of the past and she is almost happy to have lived all this, because she has given her the chance to look inside and grow. She today she is a much stronger and more aware woman. But is she also in love?

Selena Gomez engaged

American sites are constantly looking for gossip news about him. Selena Gomez do you have a boyfriend? It would seem so and his name is Nat Wolff. It is an actor and musician, two years younger than her. He got his first hit on Nickelodeon, the famous children’s network. Since then he has starred in a few other series and in several films, from New Year’s Eve in New York to Fault of the Stars, from The Unexpected Intern to Death Note, to The Kill Team, Nobody Special and Body Cam. As for his discography, he has released five albums from 2007 to 2013.

Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff have been spotted multiple times in intimate postures. To date, however, there are no official confirmations from either of them. She has in fact decided to keep her private life well away from social media, after the drama with Justin Bieber. The new couple has already worked together in 2014 on the set of Behaviors very… bad! In that case he played Rick, in love with the most beautiful girl in the school, which was Selena.

The story between them is not that dated, as she was busy with Justin Bieber at the time. Eight years later they would meet up at an evening with several friends. On that occasion they would have looked at each other for the first time with different eyes. Since then they have been dating with a certain assiduity, to the point of prompting the newspapers to talk about Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend. Ready rings? Definitely very early to talk about it and, considering the new social attitude of the singer and actress, we could find out even after the fact.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber because they broke up

As mentioned, Selena Gomez has a new attitude on social media. She has chosen to share as little as possible with the public and especially the new media about her private life. Her past has taught her many things, including this one. The trauma behind this is her story with Justin Bieber.

Their breakup was brutal and actually experienced on social media and newspapers. Intimate details popped up, including some messages that shed new light on the singer. For a long time, fans have been obsessed with the two, to the point of hoping they would get back together and feel sad at the announcement of his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

Theirs, however, was a toxic relationship and the last thing that should be wished for the actress of Only Murders in the Building is to get back together with her ex. Wanting to be clear though, why did Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber break up? She is now 30 years old and started dating the Canadian singer in 2010 when she was 18. Both very young, they were side by side until 2018 but with many pushes and pulls. They grew up together in the spotlight, which in fact changed them. He in particular let himself be enchanted by fame and, according to the messages that went viral, he would have started to make excessive use of drugs. More and more distant from his girlfriend, convinced that money was everything and that he had become untouchable, he in fact forced her to protect herself. It was Selena Gomez who left Justin Bieber, telling him to go to rehab. She could no longer recognize him. His answer? A Vaf ***** lo and a lot of personal accusations. The typical answer of those who do not admit to having a problem.