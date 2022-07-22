Selena Gomez, 30 years old (turned today) in 30 memorable looks

Disney Channel child prodigy, world famous singer-songwriter and Hollywood actress, Selena Gomez she literally grew up in the spotlight. For years, the star was even the person with the most followers in the world on Instagram – and to this day she is in the top 10 – confirming her influence on more than one generation: as a public figure, but also as a trendsetter.

In fact, throughout her career, the singer has been one of the undisputed protagonists of showbiz – also of gossip, in particular for her turbulent history with Justin Bieber – as well as one of the celebrities who has collected the most unforgettable moments on international red carpets.

Today, July 22, Selena Gomez blows her first 30 candles and, to celebrate her, we wanted to retrace her style evolution through her most iconic looks: from the silver signed dress Giorgio Armani with which she presented herself at the American Music Awards 2011, in the splendid red long dress by Louis Vuitton – one of her favorite fashion houses – with which she appeared at the latest Critics’ Choice Awards, passing through the sculptural dress Givenchy at the premiere of Dolittle in Westwood.

All to be discovered in our gallery below.

