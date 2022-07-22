Selena Gomez: 10 curiosities between career and private life

Selena Gomez she is one of the most loved artists of the current television and music scene. Singer, actress, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, the Hollywood star took several years to shake off the label of Disney Channel baby star. If Gomez’s musical talents have always been highly appreciated – thanks to engaging songs and really well-chosen collaborations – she has recently been proving to possess remarkable acting skills. A talent that emerges in particular from her interpretation of Mabel Mora in the beloved Disney series Only Murders in the Building, in which the young actress stars alongside the holy monsters Steve Martin and Martin Short. In this regard, we recall the chat that the actress failed to nominate for the 74th edition of Emmy Awards (September 2022). Let’s find out 10 curiosities about the talented Selena Gomez!

1. Selena Gomez: biography and career

Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairiein Texas, from parents of Mexican and Italian origins. Selena’s mother, Mandy Dawn Teefey, was only 16 when she gave birth to her. Her parents divorce when Selena is only 5 years old and they are now both married to other people. The actress has two sisters, one from her maternal side (Gracie, born in 2013) and one from her paternal side (Victoria, born in 2014).

During the separation of her parents, Selena spends a lot of time with her grandparents and – around the same time – begins her acting career. In 2002 she joined the cast of the children’s TV show Barney & Friendswhere he forms a great friendship with the singer and actress Demi Lovato.

Not long after she was noticed by Disney, who was writing for several television shows. You get a small part inside Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotelwhile between 2007 and 2008 appears in several episodes of the series Hannah Montana, in the role of the bitter enemy of the protagonist, Mikayla. The real success comes in 2007, when Selena Gomez gets the role of the young witch Alex Russo in the popular fantasy series Wizards of Waverly.

2. The first kiss on the set of Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel

Not many know that Selena Gomez gave her first real kiss on set of a popular Disney Channel television series. In fact, at the age of 12, she had to share a kiss with Dylan Sprouse in an episode of the second season from Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel. She the actress told in an interview that as a teenager she had a crush on Cole Sprouse, interpreter of Cody in the series (now known to be the star of Riverdale): “I was a guest star on the show but I had to kiss his brother and not Cole. It was my first kiss and yes, I gave it in front of the camera. It was one of the worst days of my life! ”.

3. The meaning of the name “Selena”

The name Selena derives from the Greek Σελήνη (Selene), which means “Moon”. The actress owes her name to the Texan singer Selena Quintanilla Perezwho died prematurely on March 31, 1995. The 1997 film directed by Gregory Nava is dedicated to her life, Selenaand portrayed Jennifer Lopez.

4. Selena Gomez: the youngest UNICEF ambassador

In 2008 Selena Gomez was named a spokesperson for the campaign Trick-or-Treat of UNICEF, born in order to encourage American children to raise funds during the Halloween party for the most needy children. In 2009 Selena, at the age of 17, was named the youngest UNICEF ambassador to the United States. As a first mission you traveled to Ghana: “My trip to Ghana changed my life. I couldn’t believe the things I was seeing. They were so loving, compassionate and strong. Watching these guys fight for what they want was so inspiring. “

5. Declined a role in High School Musical 3: Senior Year

When in 2007 High School Musical 3: Senior Year was in the works, Selena Gomez was already one of Disney Channel’s most beloved stars. Therefore, the production of the film starring Zach Efron and Vanessa Hudgens thought it was a great move to carve out a part specifically for the young star. Wizards of Waverly. However, Selena decided not to take part in the project, wanting to devote herself to more busy roles. “High School Musical 3 is nice and I think it will be a great opportunity for someone else”he explained to the Daily News, later adding: “After Disney, I want to be taken seriously as an actress”.

6. Selena Gomez spoke about her illness

Selena in 2015 announced to her fans that she was suffering from lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease. Two years later, after serious complications, the actress underwent a kidney transplant, donated by her dear friend Francia Raisa. Selena, months after the operation, revealed how hard that time was for her: “I had reached a point of life or death but luckily one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the greatest gift of my life and now I’m fine.”

7. Selena Gomez: entrepreneurial flair and work as a producer

Selena Gomez has a knack for the business world. In 2010 she launched her own clothing line Dream Out Loud by Selena Gomez. Later he signed the shoe line with Adidas Neo. In 2020 he presented, in collaboration with Sephora, the make-up line Rare Beauty. The actress also launched her own line of inclusive costumes for La’Mariette, born to celebrate the female body. She is also the founder of production house July Moon Productions. Among the main works of her as a producer we remember the lucky one Netflix series Thirteen (2017-2020), the docu-series Clandestine lives (2019), the cooking show Selena + Chef (2020-2021) and the animated film Hotel Transylvania: a monstrous exchange (2022).

8. Zodiac sign, height and hobbies

Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992, under the sign of cancer. It is about tall 1 meter and 65 centimeters. Although her life is very hectic, the actress has revealed that she really enjoys dedicating herself: she loves cooking, surfing and training on the skateboard. Her moments of relaxation are also important to Selena, she especially loves staying at home and enjoying precious time with her dogs: Winnie and Daisy.

9. Is Selena Gomez engaged? Private life of the actress

From 2008 to 2010 Selena Gomez dated the lead singer of the Jonas Brothers Nick Jonas. She was subsequently linked to the werewolf of Twilight Taylor Lautner. Both Lautner and Jonas dated the singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Curiously, the bond with their respective exes brought the two young women closer, who have been good friends for years now.

More talk about the long and turbulent relationship between Selena and singer Justin Bieber, officially ended in 2018, after several “pushes and pulls”. In 2016 she was briefly linked to the singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, to then start a relationship – which began and ended in 2017 – with other famous times in the US recording scene, The Weeknd. According to some gossip sources, it appears that Gomez is dating her colleague Nat Wolff (Blame the stars, Death Note). The two actors starred together in the play Very bad behaviors (2014).

10: Social: the dark side of Instagram

Selena has a truly exceptional record on the social network Instagram: in 2016 his account reached 100 million followers, making him the first person in the world to reach that figure. However, the singer, actress and entrepreneur explained in several interviews how the excessive use of these platforms are harmful to people’s mental health, especially of the youngest: “At some point Instagram had become my world and it was really dangerous. When I was twenty I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole period of my life when I thought I always needed makeup and that I never wanted to be seen without it ”. From these sensations the artist has chosen to cut his relationship with social media: “I haven’t been on the Internet for four and a half years and this has completely changed my life. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the Internet is and in so many ways it has made things better in the world. But as far as I’m concerned, the news that comes to me through the people in my life is enough ”.

