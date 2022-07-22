Season 2 already renewed!

An avalanche of information all at once for I Am Grootthe first topic covered at the Marvel Studios panel dedicated to animation during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. In addition to making public the trailer, the first episode and the number of the rest, Marvel has just announced the renewal of Season 2!

So, to recap everything that came out, practically live, from the panel of Marvel Studios that is being held in these very minutes a San Diego. First of all, excellent news regarding the first season of animated shorts created by James Gunn for the character voiced by Vin Diesel, of which so far we had only seen the first poster of I Am Groot. The first concerns the number of animated shorts, about which there was still a partial uncertainty: they will be five in allwhich will be distributed in a single block on Disney + and apparently will ferry I Am Groot even at the cinema.

The other big announcement reports that as many episodes are in development for a second season already renewed even before seeing the first. A sign that Marvel is gaining more and more confidence in the field of animation, also considering that it has dedicated an entire panel of the two booked in San Diego. Finally the first trailer everjust two weeks after the release now, while those present at Comic-Con had the opportunity to attend the first episode and to obtain confirmation on a cameo by Bradley Cooper in the role of Rocket.

In the short in question (Groot takes a bath) the baby is covered with mud and leaves, allows himself a hair cut, shapes it further and continues to wet it to grow more quickly. In all of this, a little bird is constantly bothered by his enthusiasm for life. Find the trailer at the top of the article, in the meantime stay on our site for the next crucial updates from the MCU, coming soon.