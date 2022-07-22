Screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson clarified rumors of a possible massive cut of scenes from the new Marvel Studios film

One of the most anticipated films by fans of Marvel Studios It is the fourth installment of the films of Thorthat after the open ending that this character had in “Avengers Endgame” will show what may be the conclusion in the adventures of the ‘god of thunder’, played in the UCM by Chris Hemsworth.

With details in the history of “Thor Love and Thunder” like the return of Jane Foster but now with the powers of the ‘thunder god’ and the involvement of Christian balethe tape Marvel It has generated a lot of expectation among fans of superhero movies.

In the case of Colombia, “Thor Love and Thunder” is projecting from the past July 7th in chains like Cine Colombia, Cinemark, Cinépolis, Procinal and Royal Films. To consult the cinema billboard and the functions in which it is projected “Thor Love and Thunder” in your city you can CLICK HERE.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

Now, after accumulating two weeks on the world’s movie billboards, the film’s screenwriter, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, clarified and explained the rumors that have circulated in recent hours about a possible massive cut of scenes from the film due to the demand of Marvel Studiossomething that would have greatly changed the vision of the film that the director had Taika Waititi. However, according to the writer:

“We worked on the script together. She threw away her own work! Actually, we met for many, many months. Then we’d get to the shoot, rehearse it, and… Well, throw it out is the wrong word. Taika Waititi dismisses the idea, but the core of the story is still there.”

The synopsis of “Thor Love and Thunder” indicates that: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (“What We Do in the Shadows”, “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbau”.