School criticized for logo resembling a Nazi symbol

The most successful logos are the simplest.

60 percent of consumers will reject a brand if its logo is unattractive, off-putting or strange.

Among the most recognizable logos in the world is that of Apple.

The logo is the first presentation of a company to consumers, so if it is well designed, it can arouse the interest of the public and make them want to discover more about the company; but if not, you could lose a lot of potential customers and even end your business. This is the case of an elementary school in Georgia, United States, which is in the eye of the storm due to its new logo, which some insist resembles the Nazi symbol.

The word logo is defined as a symbol made up of images or letters that serves to identify a company, brand, institution or society and the things that are related to them. That’s why a logo can quickly grab the attention of potential customers and quickly communicate a company’s core values.

Among the most recognizable logos currently around the world Apple is in first place, followed by Coca-Cola and McDonald’s. As well as the BBC, the public television of the United Kingdom, spent 1.8 million dollars in the development of its logo.

This information demonstrates the importance of a good logo design for the most important brands in the world. A study by Siegel+Gale details that the most successful logos are the simplest.

According to the study data, logos that are memorable manage to attract the attention of consumers by 13 percent more. Consumers are not only more focused on the brand, but also much more interested in it. Shoppers are 7% more likely to try to learn about the brand and 6% more likely to think that company is more unique than others in the same industry.

Likewise, 60 percent of consumers will reject a brand if they find that your logo is unattractive, obnoxious or strange.

Does it look like the Nazi symbol?

The story of an elementary school in Georgia, United States, continues to be in the eye of the hurricane, due to its new logo that, according to some parents and representatives, it resembles a Nazi symbol, prompting district officials to halt its implementation.

The school’s new logo was unveiled on Monday. Eastside Elementary in Marietta, depicting the school’s eagle mascot along with its initials in blue font.

A message to parents said that he was selected for “represent the eagle flying towards excellence”as well as to honor the school’s history, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

But parents and other observers, including some from the American Jewish Committee, were quick to note their resemblance. “surprising and uncomfortable” with the Nazi eagle.

“This only clarifies the urgent need for comprehensive Holocaust education at all levels,” the advocacy group tweeted.

The Nazi eagle, a historical icon that is also known as the Nazi war eagle, is listed among the Anti-Defamation League’s symbols of hate. It is worth mentioning that it was developed by the Nazi Party of Germany in the 1920s, loosely based on traditional German coats of arms. The symbol initially featured an eagle clutching a swastika, but other variations depict SS bolts or a Celtic cross.

Given that, a district spokeswoman explained that since then, the launch of the new logo has been stopped and officials are “Immediately reviewing the necessary changes.”

Also, district officials detailed that the design actually it was based on a symbol of the United States Army.

“We fully understand and agree that similarities to Nazi symbols are unacceptable. Although this design was based on the eagle wings of the United States Army Colonel, input from stakeholders has been and continues to be important to our schools,” the statement continued.

Logo updates are very common for companies or brands that want to refresh their image to consumers. Recently the Spanish fashion company, Inditex changed its logo for one of minimalist strokes and patinas. This corporate image change defines the group’s new communication mission, becoming one of the most prosperous family businesses in the world.

In conclusion, the logo is therefore very important because it serves to transmit many ideas and many messages to consumers, who see in them more than just a seal to identify a company.

Now read:

Oxxo wears an unexpected logo and gives a lesson in nostalgia in design

“Clients worth losing”; sells a product with a logo and they claim it

Lacoste gives life to its famous crocodile and thus the well-known logo moves