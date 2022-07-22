Sasha, the daughter of Steven Spielberg, is engaged to the son of one of the most famous restaurateurs in New York

Keith McNally has announced the happy news that his son, Harry McNally, has committed to sasha spielberg on his Instagram account this Tuesday.

The famous restaurateur has shared a photo of his son and the director’s daughter steven spielberg embracing over dinner along with a message that reads: “When Harry (McNally) proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on ​​New Year’s Eve, she… …said yes!” Sasha is daughter Spielberg and his wife kate capshaw, and one of seven children in her blended family. For his part, Harry’s mother is McNally’s ex, Lynn Wagenknecht.

Sasha is an actress, and has appeared in a number of notable films, including Licorice Pizza Y TheTerminal. She’s also a singer, going by the stage name Buzzy Lee, and will be opening for the group’s tour this year. Haim. Harry helps run one of his parents’ restaurants, The Odeon. Since his girlfriend is a musician and has recently released a song called Papaya. He has also directed music videos for artists such as Selena Gomezand Sasha’s Tiny Desk concert for NPR last March.

In an interview published in March in black book about his music, Sasha explained, “I really started Buzzy so people wouldn’t see the last name first.” On her relationship with Harry and how she found love, she said: “I went through another breakup during COVID. Then I truly met the love of my life [con quien] I am now. The intimacy of meeting someone during COVID, and I hope it’s the same intimacy meeting a record, that’s how it’s been for me. You have no distractions. There is nothing around you except that person.” In an Instagram post in July, they are photographed embracing and sitting on a bench by the piano. Sasha confesses: “I am in love and I don’t care who knows! unfollow)”.

Article published in Vanity Fair USA and translated. access the original here.