SAN JAVIER / The “Cinema on the beach” returns for summer nights

San Javier recovers cinema on the beach with a family cinema program for summer nights at Mistral beach, in La Manga del Mar Menor and El Pescador beach, in Santiago de la Ribera. The Councilor for Culture, David Martínez, and the coordinator of municipal libraries, Toni Díaz, today presented the initiative “which was in great demand among the public”, and which is organized by the departments of Culture, through the Municipal and Tourism Library.

As in previous editions, the idea is that the public go to the beach with their chairs or towels, their sandwich, if they wish, and can enjoy a film al fresco and by the sea, explained David Martínez. The sessions will take place on Tuesdays from July 26 to August 23 at Mistral beach and on Wednesdays from August 10 to 24 at El Pescador beach, in Santiago de la Ribera. The start time will be in all cases at 10:00 p.m.

At Mistral beach, in La Manga del Mar Menor, it will be possible to see “Explota, Explota”, the Spanish musical comedy directed by Nacho Álvarez with themes by Rafaella Carrá, on July 26. On Tuesday, August 2, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” will be screened, the film adaptation of the children’s fantasy and suspense books of the same name. The musical “Mamma mia”, starring Meryl Streep with songs by ABBA, will fill the beach with good vibes on August 9. On Tuesday, August 16, there will be a surprise title, which will be announced upon arrival at the beach and, finally, on August 23, “La gallina Turuleta” will be screened.

On El Pescador beach, in Santiago de la Ribera, there will be three screenings, the first on August 10 with “Explota, Explota”, on August 17 “La gallina Turuleta”, and the surprise title that will be known until the last day of the cycle on the riverside beach, on August 24.