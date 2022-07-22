San Diego Comic-Con 2022: “National Treasure: Edge of History” presents new teaser and poster

During the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Disney+ released some details of “National Treasure: Edge of History”, the new series on the streaming platform that will bring back the story previously starring Nicolas Cagebut with an almost completely renewed cast, with the exception of justin barthawho returns as Riley Pool, a character from the previous films.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE SERIES

the series that Disney+ is preparing about the adventure films of “NationalTreasure“will have a Latin protagonist.

The portal dead line assured that this series will revolve around Jess Moraleswhich is a “dreamer”, a term used in the United States for young people without documents and linked to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Morales she will be dragged with her friends on a great adventure to find a lost treasure and to find out the mysterious origin of her family.

This 10-episode series will feature Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the films he led Nicolas Cage, and with screenwriters Marianne Wibberley and Cormac Wibberley, who also wrote the original films. At the moment it is not known who will give life to Jess Morales.