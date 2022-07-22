Samsung Unveils “Space Tycoon” Virtual Gaming Experience on Roblox – Samsung Newsroom Malaysia

The metaverse gives users the ability to experience and interact with Samsung products in a whole new way.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the launch of Samsung Space Tycoon (“Space Tycoon”), a virtual playground built within the Roblox global metaverse platform. Space Tycoon is a virtual space where users can create, play and share experiences using Samsung Electronics products together with alien characters in space, taking cues from the design and functionality of the “tycoon” business simulation genre.

Samsung has created this service for Generation Z customers to provide them with an integrated metaverse experience where they can create and enjoy their own Samsung products. Samsung’s goal is to enable Generation Z customers to experience the brand and interact with each other.

“Space Tycoon is designed to be a playground where many customers can experience the limitless possibilities of virtual spaces,” said Jinsoo Kim, Executive Vice President of the Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics. “We wanted to give our Generation Z customers the opportunity to experience Samsung products like never before. We will continue to showcase content that can deliver more meaningful and entertaining digital experiences for our current and future customers.”

Set in the Samsung Space Station, as well as in the research laboratory where alien characters investigate new Samsung products, Space Tycoon consists of three specific game areas: the mining area for obtaining resources, the store for the purchase of in-game items and the laboratory for manufacturing products.

In Space Tycoon, using the excavated resources, users can craft various Samsung products, from Galaxy Smartphones to various TVs and home appliances, as well as purchase or upgrade game items. Users can get creative by starting with real life products and giving them a makeover to become in-game devices. For example, the Galaxy Z Flip folding smartphone can become a bag or a scooter, just as users will be more imaginative with the Jet Bot vacuum cleaner turning into a hoverboard or The Sero lifestyle TV into a one-person helicopter.

Currently, more than 20 Samsung products are available in the store, where the colors of the purchased items may change randomly according to the levels reached, and new series of products will be updated regularly.

Space Tycoon will launch simultaneously in 14 languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, and Spanish. Additional features will be added in the future where users can interact with each other, share their creations or attend exclusive virtual parties. In addition, Samsung will hold dedicated online events through its Samsung.com website under the #YouMake campaign which focuses on coloring and collecting Samsung products.

For more information, visit design.samsung.com Y smsng.co/YouMake_JUL_Space_YT.