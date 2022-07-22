Ryan Gosling’s daughter was “very disappointed” to see the Mona Lisa live

Ryan Gosling’s 6-year-old daughter, Amada, was extremely disappointed to see one of the world’s most famous paintings.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon this Thursday, he recounted that he recently traveled with his family to Paris and took his youngest daughter to the Louvre museum, but that his reaction was not what he expected.

“We were standing in front of the Mona Lisa and he turns to Verne and says ‘in this museum?’, before pointing his finger down at me”, said. “I asked him why and he told me it just wasn’t a good painting.”

The actor laughed and said his daughter continued to comment on the painting and simply walked away from her with her finger pointing down. “It was like a Roman emperor level attitude,” he finished.

Canadian actor and Eve Mendes They have two daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, one six and the other seven years old. The couple hardly ever talks about their family life or their marriage, although Eva did reveal some details a few months ago for Forbes magazine.

“The truth is that I don’t cook very well, Ryan does that”, clarifying that they do not usually follow rules or tasks according to their gender around the house. “The two of us are a team, not just me and Ryan, but also our children, that’s what creates a balance,” he said.

Ryan and Eva have been together since 2011, although it is not known for sure if they were legally married or just life partners.

Recommended video: Keanu Reeves practicing for “John Wick 4”