Ryan Gosling Says Why He Wanted To Be Ken In Barbie Movie

Just a few weeks ago the first images of Ryan Gosling characterized as Ken, the suitor of the most famous doll: Barbie, which will be played on the big screen by Margot Robbie.

When the first images of the actor as Ken were published immediately became viral, since very few imagined that Ryan Gosling would wear as well as the doll to which he assures many did not pay attention in his childhood.

Recently Ryan Gosling went to the program The Tonight Show where he talked about his character for the movie Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwing and assured that he was surprised by the reaction that people had on his photos dressed as Ken.

“I was surprised that some people were shocked about my Ken as if they had ever thought about Ken for a second before this.”

Ryan Gosling explained that in his opinion many people they paid no attention to Ken, something that did not happen with Barbie.

“They never played with Ken… He’s a prop and not even one of the cool ones.”

In another issue, Jimmy Fallon asked Ryan Gosling how he agreed to play Ken. The actor commented that he received a call from the director proposing the character, but Ryan took a while to respond.

“I went out in the backyard and do you know where I found Ken? Face down in the mud next to a crushed lemon. I texted Greta and said, ‘I’ll be your Ken.’”

On July 19, Ryan Gosling was the guest on The One Show and was questioned about his wife’s opinion, Eva Mendes, about her photo as Ken and although she did not answer what the actress thought of the image, he assured that he has supported him a lot.

“She has been a great support. She is supporting my ‘Kenergy’. She started a hashtag, That’s My Ken, which meant a lot to me.”

