Ryan Gosling says Eva Mendes supports his ‘kenergy’

If someone from the future told me that the most iconic role of Ryan Gosling would be the one of Ken, Barbie doll’s boyfriend summer of 2023, would have told him that time machines are not real and that Noa’s diary It is the most iconic movie in history. We are about to celebrate a year for the premiere (July 21, 2023) of Barbieof Greta Gerwigthe movie that has taken over the internet and our brains. Directed by Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) and co-written by her and her partner, Noah Baumbach (story of a marriage), stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Here’s an official photo of RyGos as Ken, in case you somehow forgot or it’s been a while:

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie Jaap Buitendijk

Live, from the London premiere of his Netflix film, The man grey, program The OneShow, from the BBC, asked Gosling how his longtime partner, actress Eva Mendes, feels about his role as Ken: “She’s been very supportive. She supports my Kenergy,” he said. “She has started using a hashtag, #ThatsMyKen, which meant a lot to me.”

It’s no wonder Mendes supports her sexy husband in this raunchy role. In June, Mendes appeared on The Talk and confirmed keeping the pair of boxer shorts Gosling was wearing, as Ken, in the press photo (above) that mesmerized the internet: “I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Uuuuuuaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah?’

In addition to Gosling and Robbie, Barbie It has a luxury cast, with America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey and Kate McKinnon, among others.

