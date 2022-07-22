Ryan Gosling Reveals Which Marvel Superhero He’d Like To Play

After Christian bale will join the MCU in ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’it seems that Ryan Gosling He intends to be part of the world of super heroes as reported by comicbook.

While different media have asked him why he has not been mounted to the cinematic multiverse of Marvelthe actor expressed that whatever he has been offered in the past, he has never really been “prepared” to be a part of.

There were even those who questioned him about Not goingone of the most beloved intergalactic characters, to which Gosling answered: “I have no idea who they’re talking about”.

However, when asked who he would most like to play, it appears the actor harkened back to his days on ‘Drive‘ and said that being part of the MCUwould you like to play Ghost Rider.

Although, already in the past sony pictures brought the anti-hero to life with the performance of Nicolas Cagenow what Disney has taken control of Marvelseveral characters from that universe seem to be ready to jump over here and a re-casting seems to be on the horizon.

If you could choose, which super hero would you name? Ryan Gosling? It seems that he is very convinced, but there can definitely be other names for this interesting actor.

In other news, no matter how many series and movies have been released, it seems that Marvel still has many surprises to reveal.