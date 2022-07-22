Ryan Gosling on the Moon, one by Buñuel and other premieres on RTVE Play









This week, RTVE Play we traveled to the moon with Ryan Gosling, we discover the tenderness of an unusual family or we get tangled up in an addictive thriller. In addition, among the premieres there is a classic of our cinema directed by one of the great masters, Luis Bunuel and his dark object of desirethe latest film from the director of Andalusian dog.

Enjoy the four titles that have been included in our catalog or explore the more than 300 movies that you have for free in We are Cinema. They are all at your disposal with just one click.

The first man (2018) Distribution: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy A trip to the Moon like you’ve never seen before in the movies. Acclaimed director Damien Chazelle brings a fresh look at one of humanity’s most important milestones, the 1969 landing of man on the Moon. Apollo 11. Winner of the Oscar for Best Special Effects, this is an immersive film that takes you into a unique atmosphere, accompanied by a luxurious soundtrack. See here. Available until July 24, 2022.

a family affair (2018) Distribution: Lily Franky, Sakura Ando, ​​Kirin Kiki Brand new winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes, this cunning, tender and original story highlights the importance of affective networks over labels and pre-established social structures. What is a family? A family are the protagonists of this story, above all. With a sweet and calm narrative, like a fable, this story directed by Hirokazu Kooreda (Like father like son), is a beautiful exercise in the portrait of characters with which it is impossible not to connect. See here. Available until July 23, 2022.

The postcard killer (2020) Distribution: Jeffrey Dean Morgan A New York detective’s life is thrown into chaos when he learns that his newlywed daughter has been brutally murdered. He decides to investigate on his behalf, and as he becomes obsessed with the case, a wave of similar crimes is reported throughout Europe. What unites each of these violent crimes is that the killer sends postcards to the press. See here. Available until July 23, 2022.