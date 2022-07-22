Roger Waters: “I’m more important than The Weeknd and Drake!”

The outburst of Roger Waters, the historic leader of Pink Floyd, is discussed. But what happened? Let’s make order.

Two days ago, Roger Waters threw himself against the two artists of his compatriots by asserting the specific weight of his name. There is no doubt that we are talking about a legend, a musician who has changed music in a decisive way, giving prestige to prog rock.

The historic bassist recently performed in Toronto, in conjunction with The Weeknd and Drake. In an interview with Globe and Mail, Roger Waters accused the press of giving more prominence to the concerts of the two superstars than his own. Waters has made it clear that he has nothing against the two, but claimed to be “much, much, much more important than they will ever be, for how many billions of streams they can do. Something much more important is happening here for all of us ”.

In short, the co-founder of Pink Floyd has not digested the massive media coverage which Drake’s live shows and (especially) The Weeknd have enjoyed. On the other hand, less was said about his stage. According to him, the Canadian press should have given more prominence to a legend like him.

How to interpret these statements?

There is no doubt that Roger Waters is a more prominent artist in the history of music than The Weeknd and Drake, especially if we think about greatness of musical research that Pink Floyd undertook between the sixties and seventies. However, when it comes to media coverage, the speech should be evaluated differently. In a music history book, The Weeknd and Drake are unlikely to appear in the place of Roger Waters. In 2022, in a newspaper that talks about concerts, however, it is very possible that the two pop stars will earn the headlines, to the detriment of the rocker. It is as if the newspapers, in the mid-seventies, had given more space to Chuck Berry – in the midst of their success waning – than the rampant Pink Floyd. It would never happen.

In the same interview, Roger Waters has also expressed a critical stance towards his historic band. The bassist complains that Pink Floyd limited him, and that they repressed his instinct to tell the truth.

In short, Waters wanted to remove a few pebbles from his shoe and, in fact, tell his truth. This does not detract from the greatness of the artistwho only seems reluctant to accept the great success of two of the most loved and talked about international stars.