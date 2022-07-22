Roblox will improve its graphics to try to be less ugly and more realistic

Roblox It’s one of the world’s most popular interactive experiences, but that doesn’t mean it’s pretty, and we’re not talking about its exploitation scandals. What we say is that its visual section is far from being the best, but they are going to put a cat’s hand to improve this.

What happens is that it was announced that Roblox is working to look better. Don’t expect it to look like the latest AAA production with a budget of millions, but at least some material will have a more realistic and detailed section.

For example, with the update materials like glass and metal will now have a more realistic appearance with higher quality textures and some added detail. The difference is not day and night, but it does make Roblox more visually pleasing.

“With this release, we’ve improved the visual quality of our entire existing material library, which includes brick, glass, metal, and many other common materials, so they look more realistic than ever before,” he said. Roblox.

Next, we present the image with which Roblox exemplified its evolution:

It is worth mentioning that these new materials will be the ones available by default. That said, creators will have the opportunity to keep the original look if that’s what they prefer.

What do you think about this new? Are you excited about the face lift you’ll receive Roblox? Do you think it is necessary to change its graphics? Tell us in the comments.

Roblox It is available for PC, iOS, Android and Xbox consoles. You can learn more about this experience creator by clicking here.

